Rescuing a mate a big mistake for pair

4th Nov 2016 6:28 AM
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt1

WHILE their actions were well intended, ultimately a price was paid for deciding to drive.

Jeremy Adam Greentree and Nicholas Gregory Ramm plead guilty at the Rockhampton Magistrates Court charged with one count each of driving over the general alcohol limit.

The court heard on August 27, the pair only got behind the wheel to rescue a mate who was bogged at Five Rocks. They both held a green provisional licence.

Solicitor Michael Stockall told the court both gentlemen had "no intention" of driving that evening.

Back at the Yeppoon Police Station Greentree recorded 0.059% and Ramm 0.035%. They received the minimum disqualification period of three months. Greentree was fined $450 and Ramm $400.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  drink driving five rocks rockhampton magistrates court

