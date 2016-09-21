Who is waiting on who for the Cap Hwy duplication funds?

AMONG Acting Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's allegations of the State Government holding up Central Queensland projects was an element of good news.

Last week, the State Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey called on the Federal Government in the Queensland Parliament to hurry up and make the announcements for two road funding programs; North Australia Roads Program and Beef Roads Program.

Opposition roads spokesman Andrew Powell said at the same time Mr Bailey stood before parliament with this urgent request, the Liberal National Party members of Queensland Parliament learnt there was a letter sitting in his office offering this very funding.

"It's been sitting in his office since last month and he still hasn't bothered to respond," Mr Powell said.

The Coalition promised, as part of the last Federal election campaign, to commit $60 million towards the duplication of the Capricorn Highway

"We announced during the election but we haven't actually got the next step from the State Government but we have today and that is to get four lanes between here and Gracemere," Mr Joyce said.

"We will put $59.9 million towards this. The Queensland Government will put about $15 million towards it, so about a $75 million build and this will give us four lanes between Rocky and Gracemere and what this also does is the 20,000 people a day that move between those two sections of this hinterland city will have the capacity of a four-lane highway."

However, Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said yesterday afternoon that the State Government had yet to see this delivered.

"My question for Mr Joyce and the Turnbull Government, is when will they announce the remaining Northern Australia Roads Program projects?" Mr Byrne asked.

"The Palaszczuk Government has already allocated our full share of the funding, not only for the six projects in tranche one, but also for all of the projects we included in our original submission.

"We are ready to go, and we have been ready to go since our State Budget in June 2016."