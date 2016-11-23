37°
Capras sign major deal with NRL team

Matty Holdsworth
| 23rd Nov 2016 9:20 AM Updated: 10:41 AM
Cowboys player Jonathan Thurston during the NRL semi-final match between the North Queensland Cowboy's and the Brisbane Bronco's at 1300 Smiles Stadium in Townsville , Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Cowboys player Jonathan Thurston during the NRL semi-final match between the North Queensland Cowboy's and the Brisbane Bronco's at 1300 Smiles Stadium in Townsville , Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

UPDATE 10.30AM: THE ROCKHAMPTON Leagues Clu Capras have announced a major deal with the Gold Coast Titans. 

At an announcement this morning, the Capras announced they will align with the Gold Coast Titans to be an official feeder club for the NRL team. 

The agreement will provide a number of benefits for both the Capras and Titans including: 

  • Contributions towards the costs of club scouting, recruitment and development staff
  • Contributions towards training camps, coaching and ancillary staff expertise
  • Assistance with planning and co-ordination of elite player's camps
  • Increased sponsorship opportunities

Capras CEO Dominique McGregor was extremely happy with the deal. 

"The ultimate aim is to provide sound and secure pathways into the NRL for juniors in the Central Queensland region by allowing them to remain in their respective areas for as along as possible as well as ensuring that our players are playing in a competitive environment while they are waiting for their step into First Grade," McGregor said. 

INTIAL: IN A move that could be announced as soon as this morning, the Central Queensland Capras will be an affiliated with an NRL club.

The struggling side has been without a parent club for a number of years with no coincidence to its on and off-field dilemmas.

Queensland Rugby League chairman Peter Betros yesterday confirmed plenty of interest and that an alliance had been formed.

Here are the contenders.

Brisbane Broncos

 

Corey Oates. Photo: contributed
Corey Oates. Photo: contributed

Queensland's oldest and most successful club.

Already had an affiliation with the Capras and Comets for a number of seasons

Has plenty of CQ talents in Ben Hunt, Corey Oates and Jonus Pearson on the roster. Who wouldn't want that to continue

Geographically the closest club

North Queensland Cowboys

Just commenced an affiliation with the Rockhampton Grammar School, showing they want to plug the region's talent

Already have CQ stars in Jake Granville, Matt Scott and Cooper Bambling going through, with Sam Murphy on the way

Probably have the most fans in the region and have that region club feel, unlike city counterparts

Gold Coast Titans

 

Jarryd Hayne of the Gold Coast Titans in action during their round 25 NRL game against the Penrith Panthers at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Jarryd Hayne of the Gold Coast Titans in action during their round 25 NRL game against the Penrith Panthers at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Youngest club, but a club on the rise

Still in its infancy but approaching its 10th season

Only have two feeder clubs, the Burleigh Bears and Tweed Heads Seagulls

Rumours of having an alliance with Jet Go, allowing their players to fly up smoothly and quickly

Anywhere else?

Unlikely that a Sydney or Melbourne-based team came in, but stranger things have happened

Topics:  capras nrl qrl

