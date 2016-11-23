Capras sign major deal with NRL team

UPDATE 10.30AM: THE ROCKHAMPTON Leagues Clu Capras have announced a major deal with the Gold Coast Titans.
At an announcement this morning, the Capras announced they will align with the Gold Coast Titans to be an official feeder club for the NRL team.
The agreement will provide a number of benefits for both the Capras and Titans including:
- Contributions towards the costs of club scouting, recruitment and development staff
- Contributions towards training camps, coaching and ancillary staff expertise
- Assistance with planning and co-ordination of elite player's camps
- Increased sponsorship opportunities
Capras CEO Dominique McGregor was extremely happy with the deal.
"The ultimate aim is to provide sound and secure pathways into the NRL for juniors in the Central Queensland region by allowing them to remain in their respective areas for as along as possible as well as ensuring that our players are playing in a competitive environment while they are waiting for their step into First Grade," McGregor said.
INTIAL: IN A move that could be announced as soon as this morning, the Central Queensland Capras will be an affiliated with an NRL club.
The struggling side has been without a parent club for a number of years with no coincidence to its on and off-field dilemmas.
Queensland Rugby League chairman Peter Betros yesterday confirmed plenty of interest and that an alliance had been formed.
