Why 22 people are riding Melbourne to Cairns

PEDAL POWER: Rita Nehme (Co-Founder of Steer North) in Rockhampton during the charity bike ride from Melbourne to Cairns to raise money for cancer research

TALK about some well deserved R&R.

A group of Steer North charity cyclists made a pit stop in Rockhampton this week, as they made the massive trip from Melbourne to Cairns.

The 22 cyclists were hosted at the CQUniversity Sports Centre, located on the Rockhampton North campus, before departing again.

Steer North cyclists make their way through Rockhampton Chris Ison ROK040117ccycle2

Steer North is a brand new health-promotion program designed to inspire and empower young adults to live healthy and active lives while raising money for cancer research, patient care and education.

In 2016, it was estimated that the risk of an individual being diagnosed with cancer by their 85th birthday will be 1 in 2 males and 1 in 3 females.

Each member of the cycling team individually raised a minimum of $5000 and cycled at least 2000 training kilometres to gain entry.

So far, the team has collectively raised over $100,000 for cancer research, education and patient care.

CQUniversity Australia is one of many organisations which has offered assistance to the team - in the form of food and shelter - along their journey.

Next up, the Steer North team will spend two nights at Mackay's Ooralea Campus on January 7.

The Steer North ride is the longest annual charity bike ride in the southern hemisphere.

For more information on Steer North, visit www.steernorth.org or find them on Facebook.

CYCLE ON

Throughout the journey, each Steer North rider will:

Ride 4000 km in 45 days

Climb 17 vertical km - more than twice the height of Mount Everest

Drink more than 10,500 litres of water

Eat more than 5000 energy bars

As a team they will use more than 250 litres of sunscreen