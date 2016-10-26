Why Ben wanted the Ravens

TEAM PLAYER: Ben Greany was identified as the person who came up with the "Ravens" at the announcement of Rockhampton's new WNBL team as the CQ University Rockhampton Ravens.

BEN Greany has been involved with basketball for almost 25 years.

In fact, his whole family is involved with Rockhampton Basketball with Ben coaching and his two children and wife playing the sport.

So you would expect him to know a thing or two about a winning name for a national basketball team.

Ben was identified as the winner of the naming competition yesterday.

"The Ravens... it's about a bird that is a dominant bird. It is territorial. It soars above all and it just sounded like a fitting name for what we are trying to do with basketball,” he explained.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said the name was very fitting.

"We have won the Queensland women's competition twice in a row,” she said.

"We do this well so the name Ravens is perfect for us.”

CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Scott Bowman said the naming of the Ravens was a really big step forward in securing Rockhampton first national sports team.

"We are just really pushing now to get this team up,” he said.