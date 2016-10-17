Why did couple take two weeks to claim Rocky lotto win?

THE mystery surrounding an $800,000 lotto win has been solved.

More than two weeks on from the Saturday Gold Lotto draw on October 1, the Rockhampton division one winners have claimed their $802,260.67 prize.

Golden Casket have been on a hunt for the lucky holders of the winning unregistered ticket, purchased from The Lucky Charm shop in Allenstown Plaza.

Today, Golden Casket announced their hunt had come to an end after a shocked local couple claimed their life-changing prize.

But why did it take the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, so long to come forward?

Golden Casket spokesperson Belinda McDougall said the winners admitted they were unaware there was a missing division one winner in Rockhampton because they'd been away and missed all the anticipation and excitement.

"Because the division one winning ticket was not registered to a Winner's Circle card, we had no way of contacting the winners,” Ms McDougall explained.

"If the division one winning entry had been registered, we would have been able to phone the winners two weeks ago and tell them the dream-come-true news that they'd won Gold Lotto.”

Jarrod Black is the owner of The Lucky Charm Allenstown and was excited to hear that the division one prize has been claimed.

"That's great news after two weeks of waiting and wondering,” Mr Black said.

"We're so happy to hear that the division one prize has claimed and it's been won by a local couple as well.

"We'd like to wish our division one winning couple all the best for the future as they enjoy their windfall.”

Throughout Australia, there were five entries that won a first division prize of $802,260.67 in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3673 on Saturday 1 October.

Along with the winning entry from Allenstown, there were another two first division winning entries from Queensland and two purchased in Victoria.

The other division one winning entries from Queensland were purchased in the central western town of Blackall and on the Sunshine Coast.

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3673 on Saturday 1 October 2016 were 35, 6, 26, 14, 22 and 37 with the supplementary numbers 31 and 10.