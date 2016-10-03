Air New Zealand jets touch down at the Rockhampton Airport

The Air New Zealand Boeing B777-200 ZK-OKE parked at the Rockhampton Airport.

YOU would be forgiven for thinking the Rockhampton Airport was offering international flights with a large Air New Zealand jet touching down this afternoon.

The Air New Zealand Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner ZK-NZJ is one of several impressive aircrafts which have parked at the Rockhampton Airport recently as the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) carry out Exercise Wallaby 2016 in the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

The Central Queensland Plane Spotting Blog Facebook page has been abuzz with excitement, keeping plane enthusiasts up to date with the comings and goings of the impressive aircrafts.

The Boeing Dreamliner landed in the Rockhampton airport about 3pm today, and is due to depart for the last time at 9pm.

A Boeing B777-200 ZK-OKE will also return for the final time tonight at 9pm, and depart at 10pm.

The RSAF Boeing F-15SG "Shikra" Strike Eagles were also spotted leaving the Rockhampton Airport for the last time this morning, about 9am.

This year, Exercise Wallaby has seen 4600 Singaporean Armed Forces (SAF) personnel prepare for the threat of war on the land, at sea and in the air.

For the past 26 years, SAF has been travelling to the Rockhampton region to participate in Exercise Wallaby and the 2016 exercise was their longest yet.

After beginning their training on September 15, the SAF troops are at the end of the first phase of Exercise Wallaby 2016 which involved armoured brigade and command post exercises, live firing, air manoeuvering exercises, light strike company training and brigade support company training.

Phase two from October 3-27 will include armoured battle group exercises, live firing, air drops and much more.

