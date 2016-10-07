Why is our Government protecting the banks?

ROYAL COMMISSION: Australia's 'big four' banks ANZ, Westpac, the Commonwealth Bank (CBA) and the National Australia Bank (NAB) signage should be investigated.

I THINK the question we must be asking ourselves is "Why is Malcolm Turnbull and his Coalition party so much against a Royal Commission into the banks?

If the majority of Australians want to stop this obvious rort and our elected representatives simply refuse to do it then we have to ask ourselves "Why?".

Just type "Banking scandals in Australia" into Google and you will be amazed at what you find. Billions of dollars stolen from Australians over just the last several years and yet our politicians refuse to do the obvious whilst banking CEO's continuing to pay themselves millions of dollars individually every year in salaries.

Maybe a more specific question we need to be asking is "What loyalties does the Coalition owe the banks? "

If it feels like corruption, sounds like corruption, looks like corruption and smells like corruption, then maybe that's because it is reeking of corruption.

Why is our Government protecting these banks when they have already proven they are simply "thieves in suits".

There is a trail of bankruptcies throughout the country which I'm sure didn't have to happen yet the heartless conspirators in their Government protected positions of power simply continue on making their billions of dollars at the expense of the real workers.

Why is it we have to shame our politicians into action when they should be charging from the front of the mob.

Shame on all of you politicians who have refused to push for a royal commission. You are either too gutless to go against Turnbull and your party leaders or you are part of the corruption.

Shame, shame, shame!

David McLintock

Goovigen