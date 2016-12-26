Why the 'Kinka Kampers' keep coming back

FUN BUNCH: The "Kinka Kampers" brave the weather to enjoy the Christmas break at Kinka Beach's Island View Caravan Park yesterday, which they've all been doing every year for over a decade together, some of them staying every year since 1985.

COME rain, hail or shine, you'll be able to find the "Kinka Kampers” parked up every Christmas at Island View Caravan Park.

Not to be confused with "kinky campers”, the cheerful bunch were enjoying their time at Kinka Beach, regardless of the huge downpours on the Coast yesterday.

And that wouldn't be the first time they've experienced the wet weather while camping, seeing that the group has been making the trip from the Rockhampton and Gracemere area every year for over a decade.

Some of them even visiting since 1985.

Gracemere's Nola and Peter Brill who've been making the trip every Christmas for the past 13 years said they loved the relaxation and catching up with their fellow "kampers”.

"We're not related, but we've been doing this for so long together it does feel like one big family,” she told The Morning Bulletin from her camper trailer yesterday.

"We meet for morning teas and all bring a plate. We all enjoyed a big Christmas lunch together.”

"We organise different trips together throughout the year too. We went to Lara Wetlands near Barcaldine in October together which was wonderful.”

Nola said the group were also making plans to spend Australia Day at Tannum Sands.