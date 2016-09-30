Why this couple swapped Brisbane for Gracemere

HOME SWEET HOME: Darryn and Lisa Lucas with their son Archie (4) are happy to have found their dream home in Gracemere.

BRISBANE'S Darryn and Lisa Lucas always planned to retire in Gracemere... but 13 years early?

It would seem their dream home, was too impatient to wait that long.

The couple, along with their four-year-old son Archie, escaped the busy metropolitan life to a much quieter scene in July this year.

Darryn said they couldn't be happier with their decision, despite it coming earlier than they had intended.

"We would often visit Central Queensland and Gracemere on holidays, as the family lives nearby in Bajool," he said.

"We've always loved the warm welcome of this area, the people a very friendly and there's a very relaxed lifestyle about it.

"We happened to find this home online and were interested in finding out more.

"We asked our in-laws to visit the open house and let us know their thoughts."

NEW HOME: Formerly from Brisbane Darryn and Lisa Lucas decided to leave the hustle and bustle for a quieter life in Gracemere. Contributed

For the last 25 years, the Darryn and Lisa were been living in their Queenslander home in Canon Hill.

With the suburb growing vastly over the past few years, and rates becoming dearer and the pace of city light speeding up, the couple knew it was time for a change.

Somewhere quieter was definitely on the cards, but there were also some other requests among their house hunt.

Their low set home in Gracemere features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, entertaining area, pool, study, open plan kitchen and living area and double garage.

"We wanted something low set, large size property and entertaining area," Darryn said.

"This [gesturing to the spacious backyard, pool area and their dog Patches springing around] is exactly what we had in mind."

Lisa added smiling: "It's only been early days, but Archie has already met and started playing with the neighbours."

Darryn said the family is excited to venture out and see what the region has to offer.

As a fishing enthusiast, he's most excited to get out on the water.

"We're also keen to go four-wheel-driving and have heard there are some amazing trails here to venture out on.

"Our retirement home has come early, and we are most excited about settling in our piece of paradise in Central Queensland."