Why $120m hwy upgrade for Rocky missing from State's list?

Businessman Bill Korte, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and Cr Rose Swadling on the Bruce Highway in North Rocky where the Federal Government is spending $100 million on a $120m four-lane upgrade.

IT was hard to miss because it wasn't there.

I mean, how do you leave out a $120m project slated for North Rockhampton and fast tracked to begin in 2018?

The widening of the Bruce Hwy to four lanes in the Parkhurst area was no where to be seen in a list of major State Government projects for the Bruce Hwy budgeted for 2016-2020 in Central Queensland.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry was also left wondering where it was after she had pledged $96m towards it earlier this year.

"You'll have to ask the State Government," was her response after the Bulletin asked why it wasn't on the list provided by State Minister for Main Roads Mark Bailey on Tuesday after a question on notice from September 1.

"In May, 2016, Mr Bailey welcomed the Federal Government's announcement to accelerate the start of this project so I'm not sure why it is not in his (statement)."

She also criticised the State for failing to include Federal funding for the projects that were on the list.

The following are dot points provided by Ms Landry.

The Federal Coalition is putting up nearly $100 million ($96.8 million to be specific) into this project

The Qld Government is contributing only $24.2 million

Construction was originally due to commence mid-2018, and scheduled for completion by late 2019, weather permitting.

The first $13.8 million of Turnbull-Joyce Federal Government funding has been brought forward ahead of 2018 to fast-track the development phase of Stage 1 of the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade.

The aim is to generate economic activity in the city as well as to allow for designated highway roadworks outside a new shopping centre which will create more new jobs when it is opened (eg: Woolworths).

This is the work that you see now underway on the northern outskirts.

Without this current work Rockhampton Region Council would find it harder to develop it Olive Street sports precinct.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester approved the fast-tracking of Stage 1 at Parkhurst.

Stage 1 of the northern project involves the duplication of a 1.75-kilometre section of Bruce Highway between the intersection with Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road intersection and Rachel Drive intersection.

In his statement Mr Bailey said the Palaszczuk Government recognised the importance of the Bruce Highway not only as the national highway but as the arterial road to service regional commuter, tourism and freight traffic.

"Over the next four years, more than $250 million is allocated in the 2016-17 to 2019-20

Queensland Transport and Road Investment Program (QTRIP) for works on the Bruce Highway

in Central Queensland and Mackay/Whitsunday regions," he said.

These include:

$30m for 9.5km of Bruce Highway widening and intersection upgrades south of

Rockhampton (83 jobs supported over the life of the project).

$2.8m upgrade to the Gentle Annie Road (South) and South Ulam Road intersections at

Bajool and Raglan (nine direct jobs supported over the life of the project).

$15m Bruce Highway and Hay Point Road intersection upgrade south of Mackay (36 direct

jobs supported over the life of the project).

$11m duplication of the Bruce Highway north of Sarina and upgrade of the Sarina Coast

Road intersection (32 direct jobs supported over the life of the project).

$3m to construct new overtaking lanes at Thomsetts Creek, south of Proserpine (nine direct

jobs supported over the life of the project). This project is being delivered under the

Palaszczuk Governments AWP.

$9m for construction of new overtaking lanes at Kitty Creek and Carey Creek on the Bruce

Highway, north of Mackay (21 direct jobs supported over the life of the project).

$9m for construction of new overtaking lanes north of Proserpine at Dingo Creek and Emu

Creek (21 direct jobs supported over the life of the project). This project is being delivered

under the Palaszczuk Governments AWP.

$57.5m project to replace Sandy Gully Bridge and approaches to improve flood immunity

and safety on the Bruce Highway, north of Bowen (107 direct jobs supported over the life

of the project).

"Additionally, the $560 million Mackay Ring Road will be the largest road project undertaken in Mackay by the Queensland Government. The project includes 13 new bridges (including overpasses) and a new river crossing over the Pioneer River with 100 year flood immunity with dual lane roundabouts at each end. Construction is scheduled to commence in early 2017 and the project is anticipated to be completed in 2020."

Late yesterday Mr Bailey's office responded to the Bulletin's questions about the status of Parkhurst project.

A spokesman for Minister for Main Roads Mark Bailey said the reason why it wasn't listed was because the list was a number of key projects for which construction funding had been allocated/received as part of the 80/20 funding agreement between the Australian and Queensland governments.

"At this time, $17 million funding has been allocated by the federal and state government for pre-construction activities associated with the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade," she said.

"Also, in response to Ms Landry's claims that the State was misleading people by claiming the projects are only Queensland funded, this is just not the case.

"In the question on notice we state that Australian and Qld Governments committed the funding and when language like delivered and completed is used it's because TMR (Main Roads) carries out the work so TMR does deliver the project or completes the project."

Last month, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce joined Capricornia MP Michelle Landry in an attack at the State Government for holding up economically vital projects that would create jobs for Central Queenslanders. Listen here:

Mr Bailey said construction activities for the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade included the project business case, detailed design and service relocations between 2016-17 and 2017-18.

"We are looking at every opportunity to accelerate this stage of the project and have it project shovel ready as soon as possible," he said.

"The full scope of the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade will duplicate (four lane) about 3.8km of the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road and Ramsay Creek, north of Rockhampton."