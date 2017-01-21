40°
News

Why we need an Australian Trump

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 21st Jan 2017 6:00 AM
Controversial Rockhampton man Dominic Doblo.
Controversial Rockhampton man Dominic Doblo. Allan Reinikka ROK170316adoblo2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DOMINIC Doblo believes Australia needs a Donald Trump.

The controversial Rockhampton man who has run in a number of elections spoke about why he thinks that way, ahead of the multi-billionaire's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States of America today (4am Australian AEST time).

"If we had a Donald Trump in Australia, imagine what he could do here,” Mr Doblo said.

He said the top five campaign items of Mr Trumps were things that could be, if not needed to be, done here in Australia.

Mr Doblo said the first item was building infrastructure to make the nation great again.

The second item was creating more jobs.

Third, to make energy cheap again and keep it cheap.

"We've got a classic example here now with the Gladstone Alumina plant blowing off people because of electricity prices,” Mr Doblo said.

Number four was 'draining the swamp'.

"Every day we are picking up the paper about... politicians abusing their rights,” Mr Doblo said.

He said that included abusing it by claiming ridiculous amounts for non-political trips as travel expenses, along with other expenses.

And, Mr Doblo said, it was not restricted to politicians.

He said bureaucrats were also abusing the system.

"We need to drain the swamp,” Mr Doblo said.

And number five was in relation to illegal immigrants, according to Mr Doblo.

"We've got 457 visa workers taking Australian jobs,” he claimed.

"There's no way we should be taking in refugees who will take Australian jobs.”

Mr Doblo asked what the sitting MPs, both state and federal, had done in relation to creating jobs and building infrastructure for Central Queenslanders in the past five years.

He went on to talk about how Mr Trump proposes to cut the American business tax to 15% and how that, he believes, will lead to Australian companies moving their headquarters to the USA so they pay less than half the tax rate.

"How are we going to build infrastructure if we don't have the tax money coming in to pay for it,” Mr Doblo asked.

Meanwhile, The Morning Bulletin asked our sitting members about their newest peer.

We asked: as a politician, are there lessons to be learned/inspiration to be taken from Mr Trump's success?

"There have been political leaders over time that I do not agree with, but we have to respect the principle of democracy,” Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

"For more than a year we were told by pundits, political commentators and the polls that Trump was a figure of fun who could not possibly win,” Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said.

"I agreed.”

He said perhaps the most relevant observations included social media being a much more important platform than traditional platforms; facts are less influential in shaping opinion; polls are increasingly inaccurate and volatile; and mainstream politicians are less attractive to increasing numbers of voters.

Trump facts

Birth date: June 14, 1946

Birth place: New York, New York

Marriages: Melania (Knauss) Trump (January 22, 2005-present); Marla (Maples) Trump (December 1993-June 1999, divorced); Ivana (Zelnicek) Trump (1977-1990, divorced)

Children: with Melania (Knauss) Trump: Barron, March 20, 2006; with Marla Maples: Tiffany, October 13, 1993; with Ivana (Zelnicek) Trump: Eric, 1984; Ivanka, October 30, 1981; Donald Jr., December 31, 1977

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill byrne brittany lauga mp dominic doblo donald trump

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Why we need an Australian Trump

Why we need an Australian Trump

A controversial Rockhampton businessman, who has run in a number of elections, spoke about why he thinks the nation needs a leader like Donald Trump

Two CQ mines likely to kick off in 2017

Two key projects look likely to go ahead this year.

Hundreds of jobs this year

Rocky girl's $2000 for make-up session with Kim Kardashian

Make-up master class in Dubai with Lorelli Macaulay, Kim Kardashian and Mario Dedivanovic

Make-up master class in Dubai

SHOALWATER: A year of stress is too long for anyone

Linda Geddes, Leslie Olive, Danii McKenzie and Joanne Rea at the meeting

How long will these people have to live this way?

Local Partners

Incredible journey to Papua New Guinea to revisit grandfather's history

Reverend Henry Percy Schlencker commenced work with the London Missionary Society in Papua New Guinea in 1896 for about 20 years, and changed the lives of many.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Dance transports duo to 'a different world'

Anna Thomas and Martin Cronin show the style that scored them success at the national championships.

Rocky dancers score success at Australian championships

Excitement builds over Da Vinci exhibition

Da Vinci Machines is on display at Rockhampton Art Gallery from 18 March until 25 May.

Exhibition features in excess of 60 models of machines

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events in CQ this weekend

Aussie Shakespeare is a frenetic and good-humoured canter combining classic Shakespearean stories and characters with Australian themes from cyclones to football to the revolving door of federal politics.

Everything you need to know about events in the region

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

M Night Shyamalan has audiences on the edge of their seats as McAvoy bounces among 23 personalities

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

Australian actor Daniel MacPherson in a scene from the American TV series APB.

THE Aussie export talks about making his mark in the US.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Lisa Marie Woodham will be giving readings in Gladstone until Saturday January 21.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Buderim man strips off for speed dating with a twist

RAW AMBITION: Buderim local Jackson pictured with his blind date Candice in a scene from SBS's new dating show Undressed.

People have done stranger things for love

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Matthew McConaughey wrongly used as medical example

Doctor tried to steal credit for McConaughey's hair treatment

J.K. Rowling writes through severe back pain

An aching back couldn't stop J.K. Rowling catching inspiration

Innovative Design Away From The Suburbs

138 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 3 2 2 $469,000

This Olive Estate home built on two levels displays unique features and is set on 7,515 m (1 Acres Plus) with space between you and your neighbours. As soon as...

Ocean Views/Privacy Plus/Quality Home

980 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 3 4 $489,000

It's not often that a quality home with sensational ocean views becomes available for sale so inspections are a must as this beautiful home won't last long at this...

Elevated Sea Views

5 Timandra Court, Emu Park 4710

Residential Land Perfect 784m2 block with elevated sea views, fantastic location and only minutes ... $215,000

Perfect 784m2 block with elevated sea views, fantastic location and only minutes to the beach and Emu Park CBD. It's time to build the home of your dreams today...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

111 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 658m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $259,000

This beautiful 658m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

Beautiful New Home on an Acre

124 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 4 $496,000

Are you ready for a lifestyle change, this amazing home has been designed for privacy and space, the elevation and orientation of this block allows comfort in all...

Opportunity with a View

12/22 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

Unit 3 2 2 $464,000

This is a unique and affordable opportunity for you to buy a piece of real estate on the Rockhampton River, This wonderful unit is just a short walk to cafes...

Massive Home With 3 Living Areas

88 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $549,000

A magnificent executive style family home designed with large open areas finished beautifully with fans and air-conditioning throughout. You will appreciate all...

Hot Listing!!

2 Primrose Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Meticulously built embracing the North aspect with superb fixtures, fittings and finishes throughout. • Clever design with two living areas, crim safe screens and...

Lammermoor Beach House

5 Lyndall Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 2 $329,000

Situated 130 metres from the beautiful Lammermoor Beach this three-bedroom low maintenance brick home would make an ideal beach house or holiday rental. • Open...

OFFERS OVER $355,000! OWNER INSTRUCTS TO SELL TODAY !!!!!!

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 offers over...

Move in today or rent out immediately in this well sort after address in Norman gardens. This is the home for the busy professional or a small family. Fully fenced...

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!