Why we need an Australian Trump

DOMINIC Doblo believes Australia needs a Donald Trump.

The controversial Rockhampton man who has run in a number of elections spoke about why he thinks that way, ahead of the multi-billionaire's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States of America today (4am Australian AEST time).

"If we had a Donald Trump in Australia, imagine what he could do here,” Mr Doblo said.

He said the top five campaign items of Mr Trumps were things that could be, if not needed to be, done here in Australia.

Mr Doblo said the first item was building infrastructure to make the nation great again.

The second item was creating more jobs.

Third, to make energy cheap again and keep it cheap.

"We've got a classic example here now with the Gladstone Alumina plant blowing off people because of electricity prices,” Mr Doblo said.

Number four was 'draining the swamp'.

"Every day we are picking up the paper about... politicians abusing their rights,” Mr Doblo said.

He said that included abusing it by claiming ridiculous amounts for non-political trips as travel expenses, along with other expenses.

And, Mr Doblo said, it was not restricted to politicians.

He said bureaucrats were also abusing the system.

"We need to drain the swamp,” Mr Doblo said.

And number five was in relation to illegal immigrants, according to Mr Doblo.

"We've got 457 visa workers taking Australian jobs,” he claimed.

"There's no way we should be taking in refugees who will take Australian jobs.”

Mr Doblo asked what the sitting MPs, both state and federal, had done in relation to creating jobs and building infrastructure for Central Queenslanders in the past five years.

He went on to talk about how Mr Trump proposes to cut the American business tax to 15% and how that, he believes, will lead to Australian companies moving their headquarters to the USA so they pay less than half the tax rate.

"How are we going to build infrastructure if we don't have the tax money coming in to pay for it,” Mr Doblo asked.

Meanwhile, The Morning Bulletin asked our sitting members about their newest peer.

We asked: as a politician, are there lessons to be learned/inspiration to be taken from Mr Trump's success?

"There have been political leaders over time that I do not agree with, but we have to respect the principle of democracy,” Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

"For more than a year we were told by pundits, political commentators and the polls that Trump was a figure of fun who could not possibly win,” Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said.

"I agreed.”

He said perhaps the most relevant observations included social media being a much more important platform than traditional platforms; facts are less influential in shaping opinion; polls are increasingly inaccurate and volatile; and mainstream politicians are less attractive to increasing numbers of voters.

