FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them. Supplied by Warner Bros.

IT'S been five years since the final Harry Potter film hit cinemas, but the queen of magic herself has gifted fans of the series with a whole new, and completely spellbinding, story.

The latest addition to the globally successful franchise, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, was released last week.

Despite the screenplay being written by JK Rowling, Birch Carroll and Coyle Rockhampton manager Kheenan Holzberger said the film hadn't yet reached the same popularity as its Potter predecessor.

Mr Holzberger said he put this down to a weekend full of high school formals and some trepidation over new material following disappointment among fans over the script release of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child earlier this year.

But Mr Holzberger admitted it was probably his favourite film of the franchise.

"As much as I was a fan of the original, this just bought something new," he said.

Still torn about whether to see the film?

From one Potter fan to another, here's why you should watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beast and Where To Find Them. Supplied by Warner Bros.

Discover the wizarding world of New York

Rowling has created another rich and absorbing magical world for fans to fall in love with.

Set in 1920s New York, the film follows British wizard Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) as he visits the city while writing the text book Harry Potter will study at Hogwarts decades later.

The film finds the same dark mystery of the latter Harry Potter novels when Newt unwittingly becomes involved in the bizarre magical disturbances plaguing the city.

This is our first look at magical communities outside Britain and it's certainly a different world.

The film is also directed by David Yates, giving a feeling of continuity to the franchise.

Meet a magical zoo of quirky creatures

The magical beasts Newt collects and cares for are the centrepieces of this film.

Audiences are introduced to a wide variety of fascinating creatures, brought to life through impressive special effects.

My favourite was the platypus-like niffler, which features in some of the more comedic scenes.

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them. Supplied by Warner Bros. Jaap Buitendijk

Fall in love with a new set of characters

We might not have Harry, Ron and Hermione in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, but Rowling has created another brilliant quartet of characters to fill our hearts.

Newt is soon joined by muggle Jacob (Dan Fogler) and witches Tina and Queenie Goldstein (Katherine Waterston and Alison Sudol).

Without delving too much into a plot which is better experienced during the film, I immediately loved these characters.

They give the same warmth, humour and slight romance as the trio in Harry Potter, with plenty of enjoyable little interactions.