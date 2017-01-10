34°
'Wife beating' croc's journey from Koorana Farm to capital city

Amber Hooker
| 10th Jan 2017 9:11 PM
Buck enters the water. Picture: Toby Zerna
Buck enters the water. Picture: Toby Zerna Toby Zerna

WEIGHING in at 647.5kg, the 'blonde', big and boisterous Buck is nearly the perfect specimen.

But it was the croc's temper and territorial nature which uprooted the near five-metre monster from his Koorana Crocodile Farm home to instead make waves at the Wild Life Sydney Zoo.

The colossal creature arrived in a specially-constructed box on Monday, where the 30-year-old is expected to live out his decades, with some crocodiles expected to live up to 90.

Koorana Crocodile Farm owner John Lever said given business was primarily a commercial breeding venture, Buck's preference for his own company was a roadblock to breeding.

WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo at Darling Harbour will welcome the arrival of a new 5metre crocodile from Koorana Crocodile Farm.
WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo at Darling Harbour will welcome the arrival of a new 5metre crocodile from Koorana Crocodile Farm. Orin Lucke Blink Photography

He will be on his own down there, he won't be with a female; he is a wife beater,” John explained.

"He is very territorial, he has a temper that is not very pleasant... he is no good for us on a breeding farm.

"He is a beautiful crocodile, he is a lovely yellow colour, he is a blonde.

"We inherited him from another farm, we tried him out with a couple of females... he wasn't any good, they wouldn't go in the water, they wouldn't mate.”

Mr Lever said Buck joins a long line of crocodiles to have ventured off across Australia and the globe from the Coorooraman facility, near Yeppoon.

"We supplied a five-metre crocodile to the Melbourne Aquarium a couple of years ago... one of our very large breeders, too big for most of the girls,” he said.

Mr Lever explained crocodiles of that size are best suited to at least a three-metre long female.

Wild Life Sydney Zoo welcome the arrival of a new 5 metre long crocodile from Rockhampton. Keepers unload the box used to transport the croc from the back of a truck. Picture: Toby Zerna
Wild Life Sydney Zoo welcome the arrival of a new 5 metre long crocodile from Rockhampton. Keepers unload the box used to transport the croc from the back of a truck. Picture: Toby Zerna Toby Zerna

"We then sold another one to Dubai, for the underwater zoo, he was another five-metre long crocodile.

"The crocodiles at Hamilton Island, Coorumbin, Dreamworld, Ocean World in Manly are ours... the crocodile at the Rockhampton Zoo is ours.”

Mr Lever explained Koorana primarily supply the zoo and demonstrator industries, but if they sell one a year they are "doing okay”.

Though he couldn't talk numbers, Mr Lever said Buck's buyers were one hundred per cent sold on their new addition.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
