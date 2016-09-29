27°
Wife thanks Rocky Hospital after near-drowning while snorkelling

Karen Roper | 29th Sep 2016 1:12 PM
The RACQ CAPRICORN HELICOPTER RESCUE SERVICE was tasked just before midday to Heron Island in response to a 69yo male suffering a suspected cardiac condition and near drowning.
The RACQ CAPRICORN HELICOPTER RESCUE SERVICE was tasked just before midday to Heron Island in response to a 69yo male suffering a suspected cardiac condition and near drowning.

I would like to write an open letter to the newspaper expressing my families gratitude.

On 21 September my husband Mervyn and myself flew from Brisbane to Gladstone with our daughter and future son-in-law from South Africa. We had planned a 5 day holiday to Heron Island for almost a year.

We arrived at the Island that afternoon and were most excited about our adventure.

Sadly while snorkelling the very next day my husband almost drowned just off the beach. He alerted me that he was in difficulty so I managed to get to him. He collapsed and was foaming at the mouth and turning blue. I supported him and started for shore while screaming constantly for help. A young lay named Holly swam out to assist. We managed to get him to shore but he was not breathing and his skin colour was by now a dark grey from lack of oxygen.

God certainly had his angels at work as there were three Doctors on the beach that morning. One was an ICU Specialist (James) and another an anaesthetist (Tim). 　James performed CPR and Mervyn was able to breathe. The three doctors provided medical assistance and stabilised my husband until the RACQ helicopter arrived and transported us to Rockhampton hospital Emergency department. He was then admitted to CCU before being transferred to The Prince Charles Hospital by the Flying Doctor on Saturday.

He has been investigated thoroughly and was discharged last night. He is going to be fine. They suspect he fainted in the water.

We are enormously grateful to so many people and therefore I decided to write this open letter of thanks and gratitude.

To the Staff at Heron Island. Thank you for your kindness and efficiency in getting us all the help 　and assistance we needed. Special mention to Holly from the band, Hannah, Abby, Loretta,Ian and especially Sandi the GM. Your processes in an emergency setting worked efficiently and effectively. I noticed how quickly the oxygen arrived at the scene. We are so sad we missed out on our holiday but Heron Island certainly gets a top class rating from us regardless. We hope to return someday.

Thanks to the Doctors who rendered prompt medical treatment to Mervyn on the Island and saved his life.　

Thanks to the members of the public for their kindness.

Our sincere gratitude to the RACQ helicopter team and the Flying Doctor for safely transporting us to Rockhampton Hospital and then to TPCH in Brisbane. The work you do is amazing and we are so very fortunate to have you. The staff who attended Mervyn were FANTASTIC!!!!

To all the medical and nursing 　staff in emergency and in CCU ward at Rockhampton Hospital - we are deeply indebted to you all. The care Mervyn received was first class and you all demonstrated empathy and kindness to us both at all times.　

Thanks to the Social Worker who gave me valued support on arrival.　

We feel enormously grateful to have received such amazing treatment and to have had such a favourable outcome. The citizens of Queensland are so very fortunate to have such top class medical treatment and facilities available when we need them.

Kind regards

