Wifi on Tilt Train is limited

QUEENSLAND Rail has introduced a free Wi-Fi trial on its refurbished Tilt Train for passengers travelling on the rail network between Rockhampton, the Wide Bay and Brisbane.

The new look Tilt Train hit the rails in mid-July following a mechanical upgrade and internal refurbishment.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the Tilt Train's 'mid-life overhaul' created an opportunity to upgrade the train to enable Wi-Fi access on board, with the trial commencing this month.

"This is the first time we have offered Wi-Fi on the long distance Queensland Rail travel fleet and passengers will recognise a train offering the free Wi-Fi service via signage in the carriage,” Mr Pitt said.

"We know our passengers on the Tilt Train enjoy having entertainment as they travel up and down the southern Queensland coast and introducing the free Wi-Fi trial increases their options.

"The 200mb limit means everyone on the train can get a fair share and will enable passengers to catch-up with the latest news, browse their favourite websites or check emails.

"We will still continue to show our usual on-board entertainment which includes a selection of TV shows and tourism-related programming as part of our support for boosting regional tourism.”

Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the Bundaberg and Rockhampton Tilt Trains, which travel between Brisbane and Rockhampton, are among the most popular trains in Queensland Rail's long distance fleet.

"Last financial year, more than 180,000 people chose to take a journey from either Rockhampton or Bundaberg aboard the electric Tilt Train and the replacement diesel services,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

Police Minister and Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne welcomed the upgrade.

"I'm very pleased Queensland Rail is undertaking a refresh right across its long-distance train services,” Mr Byrne said.

"We need to ensure the Tilt Train continues to provide modern services which connect communities, support customers, improve patronage and help boost local economies and tourism.”

He said the Tilt Train was an important connector to the city.

"I'd like to commend Queensland Rail for looking at what enhancements can be made to long-distance train travel and tourism services to ensure they continue to meet community and customer needs,” Mr Byrne said.

The Tilt Train's mid-life overhaul means a longer trip on a diesel replacement train for some passengers, which will be in place until mid-2017, with the second Tilt Train now in the workshop.

Queensland Rail has apologised for any inconvenience and appreciates customers' continued patience as it continues this vital piece of engineering to ensure the Tilt Trains remain safe and reliable.