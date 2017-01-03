29°
News

Wild weather to rage on after deluge causes flooding

Troy Kippen
| 3rd Jan 2017 9:52 PM
Tammy Holmes: Flooded roads in Mackay. This one in MacArthur St, South Mackay at 8pm Tuesday January 3.
Tammy Holmes: Flooded roads in Mackay. This one in MacArthur St, South Mackay at 8pm Tuesday January 3.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: MORE than 265mm was dumped on parts of the Mackay region last night - causing flash flooding -and the wild weather is set to continue.

Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) meteorologist Mark Trenorden said Sucrogen Weir, near Sarina, had 269mm in the 24 hours to 6am.

But anecdotal reports from Sarina residents indicates more than 300mm fell in some areas in and around Sarina.

Mackay wasn't too far behind Sarina, with 225mm recorded at Mackay Airport.

Inland at Eungella only 31mm was recorded, while Moranbah had 54mm and Prosperine had 29mm.

Mr Trenorden said falls of up to 50-100mm are expected today across the region, which is likely to lead to more flash flooding.

"There's a trough offshore and it will enhance showers. And there's some isolated thunderstorms about, so there could be some more heavy falls today," he said.

"Mackay itself has a very high chance of showers and a thunderstorm. The falls could be localised.

"Tuesday night's falls were pretty unusual, we'd be more likely to see isolated (patches) of 50-100mm.

"There's a trough offshore and so a bit of low level convergence, humid atmosphere, and the showers just sort of came in and aligned at Sarina for continuous showers."

Mr Trenorden said if more "very heavy rainfall" was to come the BOM will likely issue a warning about flash flooding.

The BOM has issued a strong wind warning for coastal waters, but there's no current storm or flood warnings for the region.

The State Emergency Service in Mackay is on standby for more wild weather.

 

Bureau of Meteorology's 256km radar loop.
Bureau of Meteorology's 256km radar loop. BOM

UPDATE, 10:30pm:

More than 1000 homes in Mackay are without power Tuesday night, after more than 100mm of rain fell in the space of an hour or two, cutting supply.

According to Ergon Energy, 962 homes in Glenella, North Mackay, and Mt Pleasant are without power and 103 customers in Bridge Rd and West Mackay.

The loss of supply is because of storm damage to power infrastructure, it says.

The power was cut about 9.30pm and crews are on site to fix the problem.

 

Flooded roads in Mackay. This one in MacArthur St, South Mackay at 8pm. Photo Tammy Holmes
Flooded roads in Mackay. This one in MacArthur St, South Mackay at 8pm. Photo Tammy Holmes

What you said | Via Facebook

Courtney Harvey: Broadsound road to airport is flooded. No streetlights make it hard to see so be careful if you are driving that way

Brianna Brett: Turned onto Hucker Street and a wall of water hit my car. My car was being swept in the water and I had to get out and push it through knee deep water. Absolute nightmare. But a very kind young man who lives on that street came to the rescue. Thank you so much!

Melanie Woodman: Symons Street, South Mackay had at least 3 inches under the house

 

Symons St, South Mackay had at least 3 inches under the house.
Symons St, South Mackay had at least 3 inches under the house. Melanie Woodman

Kerry Brady-De Costa: Sarina middle creek has had over 300mm

Teenie Hanson: Broomdykes Park 47

Brendan Brooks: Outside Nick's IGA

 

Outside Nicks IGA
Outside Nicks IGA Brendan Brooks

Kerrie Gutteridge: South/East Mackay flooded as Mackay Regional Council up to there usual tricks and not open flood gates until after people's houses and cars are flooded great job once again

Brenn Cuff: I hear peoples bins in South Mackay that are out for tomorrow have floated away

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

INITIAL:

A LARGE section of Mackay's CBD has been inundated after a heavy storm passed over Tuesday night.

Roads around East Mackay and Mackay south of Shakespeare St are under water with one resident saying the drains had not been opened.

The roads to the south of Shakespeare St are like lakes as residents walk through knee-high water with some deeper sections.

 

Police were patrolling the affected areas.

The left hand lane on Harbour Rd inbound to the city was also under water.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, 112mm fell on Mackay since 9am Tuesday morning; 105mm falling between 6pm and 8.44pm.

More than 45mm fell in the last hour to 8.45pm, the records show.

Send your story tips, photos, videos to news@dailymercury.com.au

 

Cars attempts to cross flood water on Juliet St in Mackay's CBD
Cars attempts to cross flood water on Juliet St in Mackay's CBD Troy Kippen

>> FULL LIST | The roads most likely to flood around Mackay

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  flood mackay roads wet weather wildweather

REVEALED: What medical issues saw more people at Rocky ED this festive season

REVEALED: What medical issues saw more people at Rocky ED this...

It was a night of heavy drinking, fights, falls and high emotion as patient numbers soar

Missing man found dead after desperate search

MISSING: Paul Anderson.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner

Centrelink debacle worsens as Aussies face forced debt

Both Centrelink and Medicare services will be located a new look Maroochydore Service Centre from Monday 18 May.

“My case is so obviously incorrect. It’s just ridiculous."

Flood warnings possible if low continues

Dust storm at the horizon on Bowenville, contributed by Zoe Crespan.

Yesterday was the regions wettest day since July

Local Partners

GALLERY: Get snapping for summer and win a Nikon

Win a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera worth $579

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

From Rocky furniture removalist to Afghanistan war zone

Cpl Aaron McCosker from 31/42 RQR about to lead a building clearing exercise at the Western Street Barracks.

One man's journey from Army Reserves to serving his country overseas

Five things to do today around the region

Electra Cox (7) at the PCYC New Year Carnival at Stapleton Park. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ACTIVITIES for families in Rockhampton and along the Capricorn Coast

New bird at the zoo among list of things to do

Rockhampton Zoo's chimpanzees have fun with a bubble bath and stay cool in summer.

Animal fun, lego fun and other activities

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Want to start your own nightclub?

Want to start your own nightclub?

LG Electronics has unveiled new speakers catering for those who want to start their own nightclub to cinema fans wanting 4K audio to match their 4K television.

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

One of the world's tallest observation wheels, the High Roller, dominates the Las Vegas skyline.

Who will be the shining stars of world's top tech show?

The man behind the music of Moana

Musician Opetaia Foa'i performs onstage at the world premiere of Disney's Moana.

Opetaia Foa’i wrote and performed the movie's theme song.

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

“I missed you so much. Incredibly thankful to have you back."

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Dress Circle Location, First time offered to the Market!

16 Berkelman Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $515,000...

This beautiful low set brick home is nestled in the quiet and sought-after Frenchville locale and will be sure to impress you and your family. Features...

Vibrant 4 Bedroom Wandal Family Home

129 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 4 1 $287,000

You absolutely must inspect this amazing 4 bedroom gable family home, on 716m2, in Wandal . What a brilliant open plan design, light bright and airy with vibrant...

Suburban Paradise

31 Pearson Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Upon walking through the front door you will be met by an air-conditioned living space, which backs onto the neat and tidy kitchen with gas cooktop and separate...

One Owner, Elevated Lowset Brick

28 Marina Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 1 3 $359,000

Offered for sale for the first time since being built is this well loved and beautifully maintained brick home featuring: * 3 large bedrooms all with built in...

CHEAP AS CHIPS, FISHERMAN&#39;S DELIGHT!

380 Quay Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 2 1 1 $135,000

This is a real entry level home and nicely positioned overlooking parkland plus our magnificent Fitzroy River. Featuring: * 2 bedrooms * Kitchen, dining...

RARE and UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY

1 Westmoreland Street, Kawana 4701

House 13 4 2 $450,000

This completely unique dwelling presents boundless opportunities to a buyer with vision! Situated on a 1,110m2 fenced allotment only a short walk from shopping...

Best location at the best price!

40 Pandanus Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Tucked away on Pandanus street is this neat & tidy high-set home! Located just a short stroll to the playground & basketball court, cooee bay fish & chip shop and...

Brilliant Location - Dual Side Access!

13 Seanna Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Relax, entertain and soak up the lifestyle in this spacious family home sitting on a fully fenced 897m2 block boasting side access on both sides and plenty of room...

Entertainers Delight!

6 Adventurer Drive, Taroomball 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Rendered brick home tastefully designed for relaxed family living! Double door entry opens up to a very spacious floor plan showcasing 9ft ceilings and multiple...

Blissful Rural Retreat

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 Offers over $599...

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

Landlords nightmare as tenants claim $5000 compo

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

A NIGHTMARE spat over an “alleged roof leak” for Gladstone landlords

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!