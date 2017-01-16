Will Pauline stump for Trump at his US inauguration?

BIRDS of a feather, they flock together.

Controversial Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson has taken to social media to claim she has been invited to the Donald Trump's presidential inauguration ceremony.

But Ms Hanson said she is unsure if she will attend the ceremony due to her "duties to the people of Queensland and Australia".



Would you believe it? I have been gifted tickets to the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony of @realDonaldTrump - What an honour! #auspol — Pauline Hanson (@PaulineHansonOz) January 15, 2017

Mr Trump has not made a statement about Ms Hanson but stated on Twitter that "Inauguration Day is turning out to be even bigger than expected".

Ms Hanson has praised Mr Trump's win since the election in November last year.

The two are both political outsiders with few links to the established political system. They have similar policies to reduce Muslim immigration and are climate change sceptics.

On the day of Mr Trump's victory Ms Hanson and fellow One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts took to Facebook to toast the president-elect with glasses of champagne.



Inauguration Day is turning out to be even bigger than expected. January 20th, Washington D.C. Have fun! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

The inauguration ceremony will take place on January 20 in Washington DC.

Mr Trump's policies have led to a number of musicians, including the Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, refuse to perform at the ceremony.

ARM NEWSDESK