Will the Federal Government reforms help mental health in CQ?

Australian Health Minister Sussan Ley gestures as she answers a question while standing next to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during a visit to the Hills Family General Practice in Bella Vista in Sydney, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016. (AAP Image/David Moir) NO ARCHIVING

AS MENTAL Health kicks off, Minister for Health Sussan Ley says rural and regional areas will directly benefit from the Federal Government's mental health reforms.

She said the government's nationwide network of primary health networks would play a key role in planning and commissioning mental health services tailored to local communities' needs.

"These are important, on-the-ground changes," Ms Ley said.

"They will ensure that people can get the right level of care, when they need it, where they need it."

The minister also took advantage of the awareness raising campaign to remind everyone of the importance of their "social and emotional wellbeing”.

Ms Ley said it was important for all of us, whatever our background, age or circumstances, to help each other to identify mental health issues and seek support.

"Mental health is a top priority for the Turnbull Government - and we are tackling it on a range of fronts, through our ongoing mental health reform package," she said.

"We are profoundly committed to preventing people living with mental health issues from falling through the cracks, being shunted from GP to emergency department and back again, or, worst of all, giving up altogether because it's all too hard to get help.

"The Turnbull Government's mental health reforms are aimed at providing better targeted, accessible and effective services for all Australians. The Coalition is committed to strengthening mental health care and suicide prevention with its pledge of $192 million over the next four years on new mental health care programmes."

The reforms will also include:

a new 'stepped care' model which tailors services to people's needs;

a digital gateway as the first contact point for many people to find information and, where needed, referral to treatment services;

new 'low intensity' support to individuals, including mental health coaches;

innovative approaches to provide coordinated care for people with severe mental illness and complex care needs;

local planning of services, including commissioning of mental health services to fill gaps and meet local needs; and

greater connection between local services.