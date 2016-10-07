William celebrates turning 90 years old

Recently family gathered at Diggers Bowls Club to celebrate William John Williams (Bill) 90th birthday, family travelling from Perth, Brisbane, Buderim, Mackay and Mount Morgan.

Father to six children including triplets, twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Bill was born in Mount Morgan lived at Moongan, working in the mine and moving on to work other mine jobs at Bougainville, Papua New Guinea, Blackwater and Moranbah the latter Bill waited for houses to be built before able to move his family there, family are his main enjoyment with lawn bowls.