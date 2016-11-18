William St high rise construction to start soon

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow has today handed down the 2016/17 draft budget . Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

CONSTRUCTION of a seven-storey residential apartment block in the heart of the Rockhampton CBD is expected to start next year.

The apartment complex, which will be located at 37 William St, was announced last month and is one of four priority projects across Queensland to activate underutilised government-owned land through the state's Advancing Our Cities and Regions strategy.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said negotiations regarding the development had been extremely positive to date.

"Council is confident current negotiations will end in a formal joint venture with Economic Develop Queensland (EDQ) to develop a multi-unit residential building of at least eight storeys on Council owned land on William St,” Cr Strelow said.

"The apartments will be a combination of one or two bedroom dwellings with a number of two-storey terrace houses at the rear. The ground floor of the main building will contain two commercial spaces.

"I'm sure we'll make substantial progress towards finalising the Joint Venture Agreement and commence construction during 2017.”

With the ongoing Rockhampton Riverfront Revitalisation project advancing just down the road from the proposed apartment site, Cr Strelow said the development was just another part of Rockhampton Regional Council's plans to breathe new life into the city centre.

"This development really is in line with our vision to rejuvenate the CBD and the significant boost of $2.27m for our Smart City Strategy, received from the State Government today, just reinforces that we are right on track to make our CBD a bright, vibrant, bustling business, entertainment and recreational space for residents and visitors to enjoy,” Cr Strelow said.

Economic Development Queensland is an agency of the State Government charged with undertaking projects that will promote economic development.

"And the State Government has made the Rockhampton CBD work a priority project under the 'Advancing our Cities and Regions' program.”