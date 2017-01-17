WINNER: Snap happy reader takes out photography prize

Narelle Dowling's photo of her friend at Lammermoor beach won her The Morning Bulletin's I Am Summer competition.

WHAT does summer mean to you?

The Morning Bulletin gave its readers the chance to capture summer in a photograph to win a Nikon Key Mission 170 camera, worth $579.

Rockhampton local, Narelle Dowling (pictured) took out the top prize with a photo of her friend at Lammermoor Beach.

Narelle said she has many fond memories of her dear friend at that beach, which makes the photo she took all the more special.

"It's of a really good girlfriend of mine. We often used to spend lots of time at the beach and with our kids when when they were little,” Narelle said.

"On that particular day she had a son return from the army and my boy and we were all sort of sitting there.

"That's why I chose that one and the contrast of the sand, there was the softer sand and the harder sand and the water, then the islands in the background and Roslyn Bay is there as well.”

Narelle entered the competition with a hope of replacing her old camera and will now use her prize to capture a well deserved holiday with her husband.

"Why I decided to enter the competition was my husband and I are going to have a holiday at the end of the month, which we've been saving for while we're away and my Canon's been playing up a bit and I thought I could do with a new camera. We're going to New Zealand,” Narelle said.

The Morning Bulletin photographer Chris Ison was tasked with choosing a competition winner, which truly captured Australian summer.

"The competition was strong again this year as it was in 2015,” Chris said.

"People approached the subject from a variety of angles and in a variety of ways.

"There were easily half-a-dozen photos that could have taken the top prize, but there can be only one winner.

"In this case I felt the ultimate winner captured the spirit of "I am Summer" with the simple subject of a woman relaxing on a local beach with a drink in hand.”