Winnie the Pooh visits story time

SWEET AS HONEY: Sienna Winterton and Milla Ryan sharing the Hunny Pot at Isaac Libraries.

CHILDREN across Isaac celebrated Winnie the Pooh's 90th birthday for National Children's Week.

Special story time sessions were held at Isaac Libraries from Monday October 24 to Friday October 28.

Parents and kids were transported to the Hundred Acre Wood with Tigger hopping races, pin the tail on Eeyore and Pooh Bear craft.

This year National Children's Week coincided with the special milestone for the much loved children's character.

Held in October by the Children's Week Council of Australia, it celebrates the right of children to enjoy their childhood and show their talents.

