Witnesses to alleged footpath murder to recall horror

Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton

ACCUSED murderer Sebastiano Garofalo will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning for a full committal hearing.

Garofalo, who is currently in custody, was charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and grievous bodily harm after it was alleged he stabbed two Rockhampton men, aged 32 and 33, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

The alleged incident occurred outside the Ozcare Rockhampton homeless men's hostel in Alma St on the morning of September 15, 2015, tragically killing 32-year-old Aaron Flenady and leaving the 33-year-old man with life threatening injuries.

As part of the full committal hearing, eight witnesses to the alleged incident will recall their version of events.

The committal hearing is set down for one day, but may run over two.

More to come.