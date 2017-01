RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Stanage Bay this morning where a 64 year old woman fell while disembarking her caravan.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Stanage Bay to attend the incident.

The woman and her husband had been visiting from Emu Park for the past 10 days and were due to leave Stanage Bay this morning.

She was flown back to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition where she will be treated for a broken lower leg/ankle injury.