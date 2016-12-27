Woman bit, spat, kicked, scratched police officers

4.15pm: A ROCKHAMPTON woman has been charged after assaulting five police officers and a watch house officer this morning.

About 12.30am, police attended a Lakes Creek Road address in Koongal in order to take the 30-year-old woman into custody in relation to the theft of a vehicle earlier in the evening.

She allegedly kicked the rear passenger side window of a police vehicle, causing damage.

Additional police units were called to assist before the woman kicked a female constable in the chest and spat on two male constables before hitting them on the arm.

After she was transported to the Rockhampton Watch House, she bit another male constable on the arm, spat in the face of a female watch house officer and scratched another female constable on the chest.

It will be further alleged that she was then transported to the Rockhampton Hospital where she again spat on the female constable she scratched earlier.

All officers involved received medical treatment.

A 30-year-old Koongal woman has been charged with four counts of serious assault police officer, two counts of serious assault police causing bodily harm, two counts of serious assault public officer, two counts of wilful damage of police property and one count each of serious assault police and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

She is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow.

7.30AM: A WOMAN is expected to be charged later today with eight counts of serious assault of a police officer after an incident on Lakes Creek Rd early this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said at around 12.30am police arrested a 30-year-old woman in relation to unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The woman then allegedly began to kick and damage a police car before assaulting police.

Officers involved received all necessary initial medical treatment, but it is not yet clear what injuries they sustained.

Updates to follow.