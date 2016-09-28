Woman climbed into taxi, spat on police

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman who spat on a police officer's face while on parole for stabbing a man will remain in jail.

Jeneya Chelsy Anne Riggs pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to two counts of obstructing police and one count each of public nuisance and assaulting a police officer.

The court heard at around 1am on July 10, Riggs climbed into a parked taxi's window in the Rockhampton CBD, yelling she had lost her ID.

The owner of the taxi asked her to get out, but she refused prompting him to flag down a passing police car.

When Riggs was arrested, she began to resist by locking her body and kicking out with police eventually moving her to the ground and sitting on her.

While police were walking the defendant from their patrol car to the watchhouse, Riggs spat on the face of an officer, hitting a cut on his cheek.

Riggs also spat on a desk in the watchhouse when police asked her about her identification and health history.

Her levels of intoxication were deemed so severe an ambulance was called.

Riggs was hostile towards ambulance officers and refused to talk to them, leading them to call a second crew to sedate her and take her to hospital.

The defendant has been in custody since her arrest on July 10 as she was on parole for grievous bodily harm at the time of the offences.

During that incident, she stabbed a man in the stomach at a family gathering because he hit her little sister with an electrical cord.

Riggs' defence lawyer told the court her client had no recollection of the events, adding although her client had previous issues with drugs she was making an effort to not drink excessively and had undertaken 12 weeks of drug rehab.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Riggs to three months imprisonment for each count of obstructing police, 12 months for spitting on the police officer and two months for public nuisance.

She also received two 40 hour orders of community service and is banned from the Rockhampton Safe Night Precinct between the hours of 6pm and 6am for 12 months.

Riggs will be eligible for parole on October 26.