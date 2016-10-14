Woman cops fine for ex

A WOMAN faced court alleging her ex-boyfriend left her to take the fall for his crime.

Caitlyn-Paige Reid pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after being caught driving on a disqualified licence.

The court heard in August this year, police pulled Reid over and licence checks revealed she had been suspended from driving from July 20, 2016 to January 19, 2017.

Reid told the court her ex-boyfriend committed the offence that caused her licence disqualification, but he hadn't transferred the matter to his name.

She also failed to attend the police station to show her identification within seven days after the incident.

Reid was fined $200 and disqualified from driving for six months with a conviction recorded.