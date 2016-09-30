Woman found with drugs in unregistered car

A CAR without number plates was a tip-off to police.

Melissa Jane Barton pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to drug and utensil possession as well as three driving charges.

The court heard earlier this month on Sullivan Rd, Gracemere police noticed a car with no registration plates, belonging to the defendant, in a barbecue area of a park.

She agreed to a search of the vehicle and police found 12 cannabis seeds in a clip seal bag as well as 0.2 grams of methamphetamine in a tobacco tin and a pipe under a mattress in the back of the car.

Checks of her licence and vehicle revealed the defendant was unlicensed and the car was unregistered and uninsured.

She admitted to driving the car and owning the property.

Barton was given 10 months probation for the drugs charges and must attended drug programs five times.

She was also fined $186 for driving unlicensed, $250 for driving unregistered and $300 for driving uninsured.