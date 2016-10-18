Woman hospitalised after snake bite

A WOMAN in her 70s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after being bitten by a snake in Riversleigh Dr just before 7pm on Monday night.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the woman was in a stable condition and asymptomatic when she was transported by paramedics.
Last month an Agnes Water toddler was left with life-threatening injuries after a snake bite.
Queensland Health advise if a snake bite occurs:
- Move the patient to a safe location and do not attempt to kill, catch or move the snake
- Call Triple Zero (000) for an ambulance
- Do not wash the wound
- Use the pressure-immobilisation technique and
- Take the patient to the nearest hospital's emergency department
- For more, visit health.qld.gov.au