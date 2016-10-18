Woman hospitalised after snake bite

Snake catcher is Codey Rowe, from Gympie Reptile Removal rescues a carpet python after it was run over by a car on Exhibition Rd, Southside, between Gympie South State School and the Showgrounds.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times

A WOMAN in her 70s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after being bitten by a snake in Riversleigh Dr just before 7pm on Monday night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the woman was in a stable condition and asymptomatic when she was transported by paramedics.

Last month an Agnes Water toddler was left with life-threatening injuries after a snake bite.

Queensland Health advise if a snake bite occurs: