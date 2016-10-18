29°
Woman hospitalised after snake bite

Michelle Gately
| 18th Oct 2016 2:56 PM
Snake catcher is Codey Rowe, from Gympie Reptile Removal rescues a carpet python after it was run over by a car on Exhibition Rd, Southside, between Gympie South State School and the Showgrounds.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times
Snake catcher is Codey Rowe, from Gympie Reptile Removal rescues a carpet python after it was run over by a car on Exhibition Rd, Southside, between Gympie South State School and the Showgrounds.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times

A WOMAN in her 70s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after being bitten by a snake in Riversleigh Dr just before 7pm on Monday night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the woman was in a stable condition and asymptomatic when she was transported by paramedics.

Last month an Agnes Water toddler was left with life-threatening injuries after a snake bite.

Coastal Taipan toddler no longer "fighting for his life", read story here

Queensland Health advise if a snake bite occurs:

  • Move the patient to a safe location and do not attempt to kill, catch or move the snake
  • Call Triple Zero (000) for an ambulance
  • Do not wash the wound
  • Use the pressure-immobilisation technique and
  • Take the patient to the nearest hospital's emergency department
  • For more, visit health.qld.gov.au
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
