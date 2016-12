UPDATE 5pm:

A 57-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after reportedly being hit by a car this afternoon at a Rockhampton shopping complex.

A spokesperson from the Queensland Police Service said there were no serious injuries, and she was taken as a precaution.

BREAKING 4pm:

A 57-year-old woman is currently being treated by Queensland Ambulance crews after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in a Rockhampton shopping complex car park.

It is believed she is now in the Good Guys store.