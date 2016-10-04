29°
Woman injured in two-vehicle crash

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 4th Oct 2016 9:24 AM
Queensland Ambulance Service. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Ambulance Service. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

9.35am: ONE person has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after a two-vehicle crash.

The Queensland Ambulance Service tweeted the update on the crash which occurred on the corner of Blackall St and Upper Dawson Rd about 9.05am this morning.

9.24am: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two vehicle crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said QAS were called to a two-vehicle crash in Allenstown at 9.06am.

The crash is on the corner of Blackall St and Upper Dawson Rd.

The QAS spokeswoman said one female patient complaining of neck pain was being treated by QAS officers at the scene.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crash, qas, upper dawson rd

UPDATE: A two-year-old Central Queensland boy who was bitten by a Coastal Taipan last month is no longer 'fighting for his life'.

