Woman injured in two-vehicle crash

9.35am: ONE person has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after a two-vehicle crash.

The Queensland Ambulance Service tweeted the update on the crash which occurred on the corner of Blackall St and Upper Dawson Rd about 9.05am this morning.

9.24am: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two vehicle crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said QAS were called to a two-vehicle crash in Allenstown at 9.06am.

The crash is on the corner of Blackall St and Upper Dawson Rd.

The QAS spokeswoman said one female patient complaining of neck pain was being treated by QAS officers at the scene.