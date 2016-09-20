29°
News

Woman jailed for 55 counts of Medicare fraud

Chloe Lyons
| 20th Sep 2016 6:00 AM
Narelle Gourley
Narelle Gourley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WOMAN who rorted the Medicare system for 10's of thousands of dollars will spend the next six months behind bars.

Narelle Gourley, 40, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on Thursday to 55 counts of fraud.

The court heard Gourley owned a medical practice from January 2012 to December 2012 and in that time fraudulently claimed $64,937 from Medicare by completing health care plans for patients and receiving the rebate despite not being a doctor.

The claims were sent electronically to Medicare and the rebates were paid into the practice's account bank account to which Gourley was the sole signatory.

In that time she administered health assessments, chronic disease assessments and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health care plans.

The mother-of-two cried silently in the docks for the duration of the sentencing while her partner of three years sat in the gallery supporting her.

The court heard from the Director of Public Prosecutions and defence barrister Maree Willey the details of Gourley's offending and life.

Gourley's troubled life began in Victoria where she was raised in a strict household as the daughter of a Speaker in the church of Jehovah's Witnesses.

She left school in Year 10, then and at the age of 19, moved up in the church to the role of Pioneer, door knocking for her faith for up to 90 hours a month while working a part time job.

At the age of 21, Gourley had a daughter and when she was three-years-old moved to Murgon and got her first job in a medical practice.

She then went on to work at QML pathology in Rockhampton for five years.

In 2011 Gourley became practice manager at the Ross Medical Centre and when the head practitioner retired in early 2012, she bought the business for $150,000.

She was forced to relocate the practice to Mount Morgan and it was renamed the Mount Morgan Medical Centre.

The unwillingness of doctors to travel to Mount Morgan meant Gourley was paying practitioners up to $5000 a week, even hiring them cars to travel to work.

During this time, Gourley's marriage to the father of her son was breaking down, culminating in her attempting suicide and leaving her faith.

Gourley eventually sold her practice in June 2013 for $250,000, and has since filed for bankruptcy in June of this year.

In August 2012, Centrelink received a number of complaints from Mount Morgan Medical Centre patients regarding health care plans.

In some cases patients were unaware claims had been made in their name and in other cases they said they had never seen a practitioner.

An additional complaint was received from a doctor working at the Mount Morgan Medical Centre who noticed services been billed under their provider number that they knew hadn't been provided to patients.

Investigations into the fraud commenced in October 2012.

Doctors and receptionists gave evidence to police that Gourley looked after all the medical practitioners' billing and would take patients in for private consultations to complete health care assessments for them.

Gourley used the provider numbers of three doctors to process her fraudulent claims.

One of the doctors grew suspicious when their provider number had been used to process 19 health care plans despite never having worked at the Mount Morgan Medical Centre.

The doctor in question worked at the practice's predecessor, the Ross Medical Centre, for two weeks.

These 19 claims resulted in fraudulent rebates totalling $18,971.

The second doctor, who made the initial complaint, had 18 claims made using their provider number, leading to $20,147 being paid out from Medicare.

The third doctor also had 18 claims made against their name, and unlike the other doctors, signed off on the health care plans on a number of occasions.

They had previously worked for the Australian Defence Force and were unaware of how the Medicare system worked, thinking the plans looked reasonable.

Although there were 55 fraudulent claims made, several services were 'batched' in each claim, meaning the actual number was higher.

Despite the financial gain from this racketeering, Gourley did not use the money to enhance her own life, but fed it back into the business.

Ms Willey argued although her client filled out the health care plans, the patients were still receiving the services.

Judge Burnett rejected this notion, saying the plans by definition had to be signed by a doctor.

Adding even if patients received the services down the track, it was unclear if they actually required the service.

Gourley was given a head sentence of two years and will spend six months behind bars.

After this time she will be released on a $1000 bond on her own recognisance with a good behaviour period of four years.

No reparation has been ordered, but it is not yet apparent if Centrelink will take civil action against Gourley for damages.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crime, fraud, medicare

Woman jailed for 55 counts of Medicare fraud

Woman jailed for 55 counts of Medicare fraud

A woman who rorted the Medicare system for 10s of thousands of dollars will spend the next six months behind bars.

Five things to be discussed in Rocky council meetings today

COUNCIL: Mayor Margaret Strelow, left and other councillors will meet today.

HERE'S what Rockhampton councillors will be discussing today.

Driver allegedly dragged officer along road for 30 meters

Police arrest two men involved in a crash involving a stolen ute.

Men accused of being involved in crime spree appeared in court today

Online shopping blocks spark push on CQ businesses

Woman using a laptop computerPhoto: Brett Wortman/Sunshine Coast Daily

Local businesses missing out on sales due to poor online presence

Local Partners

CQ train derailment damages 22km of track

Coking coal supplies disrupted by accident as prices reached US$209 a tonne

UK lecturer visits Yeppoon

SIGNIFICANT FIGURE: Empress Josephine of France, painting by François Pascal Simon, Baron Gérard.

Presenter is Martin Heard speaks about Empress Joséphine Bonaparte

Story of The Nutcracker; ageless tale of bravery and dreams

ILLUSTRIOUS: The Imperial Russian Ballet Company will perform classic tale, The Nutcracker at the Pilbeam Theatre next week.

The Nutcracker will wow audiences at Pilbeam next week

Latest deals and offers

Our Emma spellbound by magical new role

Our Emma spellbound by magical new role

EMMA McGuire says she has landed the role of a lifetime.

Will Georgia find her Mr Love?

Georgia Love stars in season two of The Bachelorette.

Australia’s new Bachelorette is ready for her happily ever after.

Katie Price angered by Instagram storm

Katie Price is angry her children's Instagram accounts were removed

NITE LIFE: Were you spotted out on the town?

L-R Teahlia Tui and Erin Adcock at Ginger Mule. Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin

GALLERY: Patrons snapped enjoying a night out in Rocky on weekend.

'Von Trapp daughter' dies

GONE AT 73: Charmian Carr.

Sound of Music actress dies

Jenna Coleman dating co-star?

Jenna Coleman is reportedly dating Tom Hughes.

Lady Gaga to headline 2017 Super Bowl

Lady Gaga will headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.

Feel Right at Home

287 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $429,000

Stop looking this is definitely the one! This amazing property offers the Ultimate Lifestyle for your family. Perfectly positioned in a highly sought after...

Amazing Lifestyle Property With Stunning Breathtakking Views - Only $334,000 neg

302 Everingham Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $334,000

What a sensational elevated location showcasing stunning panoramic and city views, from virtually every room of this amazing a/c low-set brick home. Every day and...

Family Home with Views!

1 Birch Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 3 $515,000

Large family home with sensational views, room everybody and only one owner. • 4 spacious bedroom all with loads of storage • Main with ensuite and walk-in robe •...

Lowset Brick + Big Shed

29 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $345,000

First home buyers best buy, centrally located close to schools, only moments away from Stockland’s or Redhill Homemaker’s centre. This home offers it all: - 3...

Sprawling family home on 2,186sqm with 2 bay shed

9 Jewell Court, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 4 $539,000

This well-appointed low-set home provides the ultimate family living lifestyle. Positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and perched on private, child-friendly...

Heavenly Charm!

232 North Street Extended, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 2 $289,000

They don't build them like this anymore! This is your chance to purchase your own piece of history. Built in 1907, this church has been tastefully converted into a...

A lifestyle your family deserves!

23 Nagle Road, Barmaryee 4703

5 2 2 Offers over...

With a playground to envy, resort style pool and a fully fenced acre block to run around in, this is the perfect home to create lifelong memories. This...

Charming Family Home On Large Block Wandal

15 Bapaume Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 2 $249,900

This lovely family home in Wandal sits on a huge 850m block, and is ideally located close to the local hospitals, several primary and secondary schools. -Charming...

Beautiful Family Home

25 Docherty Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $289,000

This home has been placed on the market to sell and won't last long at this price, so inspections are a must. Features include, good sized air-conditioned living...

Big Beach House + Pool !!

5 Orchid Street, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 2 2 $419 000

One street back from the secluded end of Kinka beach, boasting views from the entertaining deck and a large in ground swimming pool, this home is perfect for...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Best bull prices in almost a decade

Fletcher Brown with a RSVP Droughtmasters Bull.

Best prices in years for National Droughtmaster Sale

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.