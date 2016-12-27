Woman to be charged after police assault

7.30AM: A WOMAN is expected to be charged later today with eight counts of serious assault of a police officer after an incident on Lakes Creek Rd early this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said at around 12.30am police arrested a 30-year-old woman in relation to unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The woman then allegedly began to kick and damage a police car before assaulting police.

Officers involved received all necessary initial medical treatment, but it is not yet clear what injuries they sustained.

Updates to follow.