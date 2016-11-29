Woman was in no state to supervise learner driver

MORE than twice the legal blood alcohol limit, Melissa Jean Shadbolt was in no state to direct a learner driver on November 19.

But after two glasses of wine and a beer earlier that night that's exactly what the Rockhampton woman did.

The Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard Shadbolt was caught with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.103 travelling in the front passenger seat with a learner behind the wheel on Denham St, Allenstown at 12.05am.

Supervisors must have a 0.00 BAC when travelling with a learner driver, but Shadbolt's reading placed her in the middle alcohol limit.

On Monday, Shadbolt was fined $500 deferred to SPER, disqualified from driving for three months and a conviction recorded.