Women secret ingredient to business success

IF not for the dedication of their highly valued team members, Hayley, Letisha and Shannon, Thinkwater Rockhampton and Wandal Need and Feed would not be the success story it is today.

Established for 6 years, owners Sharon and Peter Hunt, understand the importance of a 'blend' of male and female staff involved in their two businesses.

Specialising in domestic irrigation, pump repairs, stock water and property design, stock feed and animal welfare needs, weed control and pasture management, Thinkwater and Wandal Need and Feed has built a strong reputation for professional and friendly advice to their repeat and new customers.

Peter explains: "Hayley, Letisha and Shannon pride themselves on offering informed advice and friendly personal service to all of our customers."

"I also know that it is appreciated and now anticipated by clients from the many accolades that I have accepted on their behalf."

In recognition of Pink Ribbon Day, Peter believes the fight to find a cure is more relevant today than ever.

"I don't think there's a person or family that has not been touched by cancer. in one way, shape or form and it just appears to be coming more prevalent each day as new types of cancer are identified," Peter said.

"It is something that we have to keep trying to find a cure for, while preventing it as much as possible.”

For more information visit www.thinkwater.com.au/rockhampton.