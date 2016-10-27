Women unite for families

INSPIRING: The Engaging Women fundraising event at Rosslyn Bay Resort and Beaches Bistro on November 13 will feature a screening of popular film, Dream, Girl - a documentary showcasing the stories of inspiring and ambitious female entrepreneurs.

YEPPOON-based life and business coach Naomi Arnold is on a mission to use her growing business and platform to give back and help progress social change.

After being awarded the 2014-16 International Coach of the Year and named an Engaging Women Ambassador for Good, she decided to team up with local women's networking group Busi Women to raise funds for Strengthening Family Connections - a non profit that support children, young people and their families on the Capricorn Coast.

"When award winning journalist and TV presenter Martine Harte invited me to become an Engaging Women Ambassador for Good, I jumped at the opportunity,” says Naomi.

"Not only do I have so much respect for Martine and the movement she is creating through the Engaging Women Ambassadorship Program - I knew that it would be a great way to combine our growing platforms and use them to give back to the local community in some way.”

The Engaging Women fundraising event will be held at Rosslyn Bay Resort and Beaches Bistro on Sunday November 13 at 2.45pm.

They will be screening the popular film Dream, Girl - a documentary showcasing the stories of inspiring and ambitious female entrepreneurs.

Dream, Girl was recently featured at a private screening at the White House in the United States and the film makers Erin Bagwell and Komal Minhas were later announced as one of Oprah's SuperSoul 100 list of game changers.

"Erin and Komal have been on a mission to encourage us to stop telling girls that they can be anything they want to be and to actually show them what it means to be a leader,” Naomi said.

"Given the Dream, Girl message and the wonderful work that Busi Women does for local business women, I was excited about the possibility of bringing this documentary to women and girls on the Capricorn Coast.”

In addition to the screening, the event will feature local business woman Karla McPhail from Coal Train, speaking on how to be a leader in using your business as a force for good. There will also be free goodie bags with gifts and movie snacks - as well as lucky door and raffle prizes.

"We are blessed to have some incredible sponsors on board. International best selling authors and coaches Megan Dalla-Camina and Michelle McQuaid have even donated their Lead Like a Woman program and book, worth over $600 to be awarded to a lucky attendee.

"And this is just one of many exciting prizes that we've been gifted for the event.”

You can buy tickets via searching for the Facebook event page called "Dream, Girl film screening and fundraiser.”