Womens fitness club enjoys day out in the region

KOONGAL Women's Fitness Club annual bus trip was recently conducted with an excellent day out.

We travelled south to Calliope township where we were welcomed by volunteers of the Calliope community garden members. After a tour of the recently established gardens, we were treated to an delicious morning tea all provided by the volunteers.

We then drove through the picturesque Boyne Valley which depicted many lucerne farms with dairy cattle gracing this rich district.

Lots of tidy townships were passed before we reached our destination at Many Peaks Hotel where we were met by mine hosts Wayne and Bridget.

After viewing photos of the once thriving copper mining town, we were served with an excellent two course meal.

It was soon time to return to our home base in Rockhampton, after arriving safely we then thanked our bus driver Gordon from Rod North Bus company for the marvellous way in which looked after our group.

A great day was had.