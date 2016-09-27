Woorabinda comes together for Sister Cecilia

COMMUNITY KINDNESS: Sister Cecilia is looking forward to returning to Woorabinda after treatment for breast cancer and, after help from the community, won't have to clean her vandalised home.

WHEN Sister Cecilia planned some spring cleaning, a vandalised home wasn't what she had in mind.

But nevertheless, the Woorabinda Sister can see a brighter side to the distressing situation.

"You know, I wanted to go through my things and get rid of a lot of stuff,” she said.

"The kids have helped me do that.”

Sr Cecilia is preparing to return to the Aboriginal community this week after treatment for breast cancer and, thanks to the efforts of dozens of people, will return to a spotless home.

Her home was broken into over the weekend, with reports on social media the house was "destroyed”.

One resident wrote there had been paint and food scattered throughout the house, plants pulled out of the garden and Sr Cecilia's clothes strewn about.

While Sr Cecilia was disappointed to hear of the break in, she doesn't want the town as a whole to be tarnished by the incident.

"It's a small percentage which nearly always makes the headlines and the whole town gets tarnished,” she said.

"Because they're Indigenous it's always worse. This is the first time my house has ever been broken into and it's just the same group of kids that have been in trouble all year and they need help.”

Sr Cecilia has lived in Woorabinda for 14 years and said the community was her family.

She said many people had formed prejudices about the town which were unfair and often uninformed.

"If you know people it makes a huge difference,” Sr Cecilia said.

Out of a bad situation though, Sr Cecilia said there were some positives.

Although Sr Cecilia said she was now well on the way to recovery after finishing chemotherapy nine weeks ago, she said finding the energy to clean the house alone would have been a struggle.

Instead, the community has rallied to clean the house, telling Sr Cecilia to delay her return until everything is back to normal.

"When difficult things happen I always find there's a blessing out of it,” she said.

"The community coming together like that, I think it's beautiful.”