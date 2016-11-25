34°
News

Workers feel they've been lied to over black lung dangers

Cas Garvey
| 25th Nov 2016 6:35 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BOWEN Basin mine contractors are scared to speak up about possible black lung disease symptoms over fears they'll be sacked, an inquiry has heard.

Member for Mirani Jim Pearce asked four Carborough Downs miners if they were aware of others showing symptoms of the disease who weren't prepared to get a health check.

"A lot of contractors do not speak in fear of their jobs,” black lung victim Kevin McPhail answered.

"They just live with it. They do not want to come forward otherwise they will virtually be kicked off site. There could be lots out there.

"Contractors will not even get their x-rays checked because they are worried about their jobs. If the company finds out they have this problem they will boot them.”

Fellow worker Stuart McConnell agreed fear could be a contributing factor to why black lung cases were out of the spotlight for so many years.

"There might well be personnel out there who are showing signs of it, who are not willing to be screened because they believe that will be the end of their mining career,” he said.

"That will be the end of their $100,000-plus a year job; that will be the end of their lifestyle; that will be the end of their lives.”

'I feel like I've been lied to'

Mr McConnell has been in the mining industry for 23 years and said, like many of his colleagues, he was told by "everyone from doctors to upper management, middle management and fellow mine workers” black lung disease just didn't exist anymore.

"I feel fairly strongly about it because I feel like I have been lied to,” Mr McConnell said.

"The network of professionals that was put in place to act as a safety net for me and my fellow workmates has not worked. The hole has been far too big.”

Mr McConnell said he did not believe awareness has moved at the same rate as the industry, with the number of methods in mining having changed over the years.

"We changed the nature of coal when we started draining it,” he said. "When we made those changes we never took appropriate steps to protect ourselves and protect the people we were working with.

"The companies never took the steps to protect those that were working for them. As I said, the big net was there with the holes in it that everyone fell through.”

He also recalled times when he was ridiculed for wearing his dust mask while working in the mine.

"There is a whole culture in mining,” Mr McConnell said.

"If you are prepared to go a little bit further and wear your PPE (personal protective equipment) you are a sook, you are soft. They will say, 'go upstairs and go to the grout shed and get a couple of teaspoons of grout and put it in your coffee. Stir that in and harden up a bit'.

"One of the guys who was actually like that died of lung cancer. I don't believe it was solely because of his smoking or what he was exposed to outside work. I think it was from the dust he was exposed to while at work.

"Like I said, I feel like I have been lied to and let down.”

Dust levels

The Black Lung Parliamentary Inquiry this week visited Carborough Downs mine to see a working site first-hand amid a week of hearings into the re-emergence of the disease.

Acting committee chair, Greenslopes MP Joe Kelly, said the committee was told that there was more real-time dust monitoring occurring now.

"Do you, as workers, have confidence that, if something is discovered, appropriate action is taken?” Mr Kelly asked four workers giving evidence at the Moranbah hearing.

"We get a report every time that we wear a dust monitor; I think that is an absolute credit to everybody involved to get us where we are with them today,” check inspector Nathan Leotta said.

"What I struggle with is we are still not monitoring with static throughout everywhere in the pit. We do not just have coal dust at the coalface; we have coal dust everywhere.

"If you were to walk down underground and go into the belt system, you would be able to kick the coal dust on the floor; the bulldust.”

But he said there were inconsistencies around dust monitoring that needed further attention.

"I have seen dust monitors left on crib room tables, left on loaders, left on miners,” Mr Leotta said.

"It is a stupid, high reading where they have been left. Education is the best tool to get anything fixed, I believe.”

Black lung victim Kevin McPhail said he'd often have arguments with supervisors about the dust levels they were working in and it was often dismissed.

"We always raise the issue with the appropriate people when there are high levels,” he said. "There did not seem to be anything happening or get done. They knew that they were high levels but we carried on.

"To my knowledge, nothing ever happened about it. They said to get over it.”

The Coal Workers' Pneumoconiosis Select Committee's final public hearing into black lung re-emergence will be held from 9am-2.30pm Friday at the MECC.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  black lung coal workers' pneumoconiosis moranbah parliament

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

'Death by fear': CQ man jailed for manslaughter of girlfriend

'Death by fear': CQ man jailed for manslaughter of...

They met on an online dating site, then he made her fear for her life so much she jumped from a ute travelling around 100km/h.

Ball buster lays down the law

Rockhampton Court.

Man asked police to look up his a**hole, kneed officer in the groin

Police on the hunt for would-be car thieves

Generic polic sign Photo Contributed

The offenders attempted to take the car from Park Avenue

CBD event rings in opportunity for business owners

TRADE NETWORKING: Steve Seaman, owner of Fresh Thailicious Delights in the Kern Arcade, is hoping a number of CBD business owners come to the RING business event on Tuesday to share ideas and network.

Business owners unite to build inner city experience

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Schoolies Week over for teens

SCHOOL'S OUT:Taniesha Griffiths, Shayley Clarke, Natasha Hodda, Xavier Ratcliffe, Matt Langsdorf and Kaela Weisse at the Cooee Bay PCYC for Schoolies Week.

Schoolies 2016 winds down in Yeppoon

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

SPEED DEMON: The McCosker Speedway is on Saturday night at the Showgrounds.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Red hot issue attracts red-haired politician's attention

OUTSPOKEN: Pauline Hanson addressed a crowd of predominantly One Nation supporters at a rally in the Rockhampton in September. Ms Hanson will be hosting a PTSD Forum at Emu Park on Friday night.

Hanson heading to Emu Park on Friday

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Woman’s Day claims 18-year-old crocodile huntress Bindi Irwin is preparing to start a family with boyfriend Chandler Powell, 20.

Gretel Scarlett: The universe helps, but you've got to work for it

INSPIRING: Gretel Scarlett says performing isn't about winning awards or praise, but bringing joy to every audience, be it five or 5000 people.

Part two of our chat with Gretel Scarlett explores her career path

New TV Wizard of Oz is not what you're expecting

Adria Arjona leads Emerald City as the iconic Dorothy Gale

The trailer for a new adaptation of The Wizard of Oz will shock

Adele fans hit by scalpers as 3 more shows sell out

Adele captivated Kiwi fans by selling out three shows in one day

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

Bernard Fanning is officially an ARIA winner.

Bernard Fanning starts recording sessions for his new album

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

ICONIC ROLE: Gretel Scarlett, centre, in a scene from Grease The Musical which toured nationally.

Part one: Growing up in Central Queensland

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

ON TOP OF TANBY ‘OFFERS OVER $350,000’

13 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land This is arguably the best block in Tanby Heights. Elevated with sensational ... Offers Over...

This is arguably the best block in Tanby Heights. Elevated with sensational ocean & hinterland views. • One Acre fully serviced – underground power & water •...

Stunning Family Home with Pool and Shed on 1 Acre!

2 Maddison Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 4 4 2 $649,000

This Modern home is located in the highly sought after Olive Estate and supplies the ultimate acreage lifestyle. Immaculately presented, heaps of room for the...

Quality Family Home at a Great Price!

12 Satinwood Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

This beautiful low set brick home is tucked away in a quiet street in Norman Gardens. The home has a spacious layout and would be a perfect fit for you and the...

Amazing Renovated, Steel Framed, Brick Home in Frenchville -Only $319,000!

6 Beal Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

What a fantastic' Surprise Property' - you simply must see to fully appreciate . You will absolutely love the brilliant private location, at the crest of a quiet...

BEACHFRONT Beauty!

980 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 3 4 $485,000

Embrace the coastal lifestyle. Wake up to the sound of the waves and enjoy the breathtaking sunrises and sunsets from your balcony or stroll over to the beach and...

Estate Sale-Must Be Sold

111 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $179,000

Situated in a quiet street in popular Frenchville on a fully fenced corner allotment is this solid family home. This is the perfect position for a renovator, with...

Affordable modern living!!

83 Victoria Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $319,000

For your own peace and easy maintenance consider this modern 4 bedroom low set brick home. Situated on a 630m2 block overlooking green pastures with no neighbours...

Comfortable Family Living

14 Kelman Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 $319,000

This highset Norman Gardens home is a must see if you're looking for space, convenience and easy maintenance. Ascend upstairs and you will appreciate an open plan...

Neat, Tidy and Ready to Sell

19 Docherty Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,900

This property is located in a very convenient area close to local schools, shops and sporting fields. As you enter the home you will be greeted by a good sized...

Lifestyle block with quality home in Cawarral!

83 Serpentine Street, Cawarral 4702

4 2 2 $485,000

Move straight in!! This custom Hotondo Home stands out in this picturesque neighbourhood halfway between Yeppoon and Rockhampton. With quality finishes, clever...

REVEALED: What's in store for the Savoy Hotel?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

Local businessman snaps up prime property

Coveted Rocky properties 'hustle' under the hammer

SOLD: The happy buyers of 66 Wandal Rd, with Pat O'Driscoll agents Robyn Bentley and Alex Dunnett after the property went under the hammer Saturday.

Auction sales a sign of confidence in the region

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!