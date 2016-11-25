Workers feel they've been lied to over black lung dangers

BOWEN Basin mine contractors are scared to speak up about possible black lung disease symptoms over fears they'll be sacked, an inquiry has heard.

Member for Mirani Jim Pearce asked four Carborough Downs miners if they were aware of others showing symptoms of the disease who weren't prepared to get a health check.

"A lot of contractors do not speak in fear of their jobs,” black lung victim Kevin McPhail answered.

"They just live with it. They do not want to come forward otherwise they will virtually be kicked off site. There could be lots out there.

"Contractors will not even get their x-rays checked because they are worried about their jobs. If the company finds out they have this problem they will boot them.”

Fellow worker Stuart McConnell agreed fear could be a contributing factor to why black lung cases were out of the spotlight for so many years.

"There might well be personnel out there who are showing signs of it, who are not willing to be screened because they believe that will be the end of their mining career,” he said.

"That will be the end of their $100,000-plus a year job; that will be the end of their lifestyle; that will be the end of their lives.”

'I feel like I've been lied to'

Mr McConnell has been in the mining industry for 23 years and said, like many of his colleagues, he was told by "everyone from doctors to upper management, middle management and fellow mine workers” black lung disease just didn't exist anymore.

"I feel fairly strongly about it because I feel like I have been lied to,” Mr McConnell said.

"The network of professionals that was put in place to act as a safety net for me and my fellow workmates has not worked. The hole has been far too big.”

Mr McConnell said he did not believe awareness has moved at the same rate as the industry, with the number of methods in mining having changed over the years.

"We changed the nature of coal when we started draining it,” he said. "When we made those changes we never took appropriate steps to protect ourselves and protect the people we were working with.

"The companies never took the steps to protect those that were working for them. As I said, the big net was there with the holes in it that everyone fell through.”

He also recalled times when he was ridiculed for wearing his dust mask while working in the mine.

"There is a whole culture in mining,” Mr McConnell said.

"If you are prepared to go a little bit further and wear your PPE (personal protective equipment) you are a sook, you are soft. They will say, 'go upstairs and go to the grout shed and get a couple of teaspoons of grout and put it in your coffee. Stir that in and harden up a bit'.

"One of the guys who was actually like that died of lung cancer. I don't believe it was solely because of his smoking or what he was exposed to outside work. I think it was from the dust he was exposed to while at work.

"Like I said, I feel like I have been lied to and let down.”

Dust levels

The Black Lung Parliamentary Inquiry this week visited Carborough Downs mine to see a working site first-hand amid a week of hearings into the re-emergence of the disease.

Acting committee chair, Greenslopes MP Joe Kelly, said the committee was told that there was more real-time dust monitoring occurring now.

"Do you, as workers, have confidence that, if something is discovered, appropriate action is taken?” Mr Kelly asked four workers giving evidence at the Moranbah hearing.

"We get a report every time that we wear a dust monitor; I think that is an absolute credit to everybody involved to get us where we are with them today,” check inspector Nathan Leotta said.

"What I struggle with is we are still not monitoring with static throughout everywhere in the pit. We do not just have coal dust at the coalface; we have coal dust everywhere.

"If you were to walk down underground and go into the belt system, you would be able to kick the coal dust on the floor; the bulldust.”

But he said there were inconsistencies around dust monitoring that needed further attention.

"I have seen dust monitors left on crib room tables, left on loaders, left on miners,” Mr Leotta said.

"It is a stupid, high reading where they have been left. Education is the best tool to get anything fixed, I believe.”

Black lung victim Kevin McPhail said he'd often have arguments with supervisors about the dust levels they were working in and it was often dismissed.

"We always raise the issue with the appropriate people when there are high levels,” he said. "There did not seem to be anything happening or get done. They knew that they were high levels but we carried on.

"To my knowledge, nothing ever happened about it. They said to get over it.”

The Coal Workers' Pneumoconiosis Select Committee's final public hearing into black lung re-emergence will be held from 9am-2.30pm Friday at the MECC.