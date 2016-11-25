World class comedians converge on Rocky

Rockhampton Stand Up Comedian Mick Neven is headed to The Edinburgh Fringe Festival - to perform his solo Stand Up Show amongst the very best comedians from right around the globe.

IF YOU need a good laugh, the Rockhampton Leagues Club is the place to be tomorrow night.

To inject some fun into the Capras' pre-season, the club has invited three world class headline comedians to perform in Rockhampton.

Hung Le comes to town with over 25 years of Stand-Up Comedy. He's a Headline Act here in Australia and around the world. You may recognize Hung from television shows like 'Fat Pizza' or the movie 'The Wog Boy' and lots more. But it's on the stand-up stage where he does his best work, with stories of arriving to Australia as a Vietnamese boat person in the 70's, or trying to meet Pauline Hanson at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

UK Comedian Dan Willis in another International Headline Act. He's been selling out his shows at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the Adelaide Fringe Festival for over 10 years. One of the busiest Comedians in the world, Dan has numerous television and radio appearances under his belt in the UK. He recently married an Aussie lass, and onstage, his stories of being a 'Whinging Pom in Australia' are hilarious and engaging.

Mick Neven comes back to Central Queensland with 13 years of Stand Up Comedy under his belt including shows in New York, Edinburgh, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and every state in Australia, plus touring the Middle East to perform for the Australian Armed Forces. Not bad for a kid who went to High School in Middlemount.

Together, these three comedians are putting on a massive night of Stand Up Comedy from 8pm tomorrow.

Make sure you book early for a night of guaranteed fun and hilarity. Pre-purchase is preferable but tickets can be purchased at the door.

Stand Up Comedy