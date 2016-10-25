'Worst Barra Bountry result in years' show net bans not working

A SEAFOOD industry spokesperson has indicated they don't believe net bans in the Fitzroy River are working after the 'worst Rockhampton Barra Bounty results in years'.

Queensland Seafood Industry Association's (QSIA) President, Keith Harris launched an attack on the bans and on Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne who was Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries when the bans were introduced.

Mr Harris says recreational anglers who lobbied for the current Central Queensland net-bans should apologise for destroying the livelihoods of 50 professional fishing families and robbing seafood consumers of fresh local fish.

He described last weekend's fishing competition result as the "worst Rockhampton Barra Bounty result in years" - despite 12 months without netting in the Fitzroy River system.

"A handful of expert anglers lobbied Rocky MP Bill Byrne for a net-fishing ban and got their way, with promises of more and bigger barra in the Fitzroy system," Mr Harris said.

"Now, with professional fishing families not allowed to net any barra or other fish for CQ communities in local waterways for the past year, the 2016 Barra Bounty catch was by far the worst for at least five years.

"Instead of more and bigger barra, competitors caught fewer and smaller barra. The lobbyists responsible for destroying local seafood industry jobs and denying local fish to local residents should publicly apologise," Mr Harris said. "What they've done is a disgrace."

Mr Harris said this year's total barramundi catch by 120 anglers fishing for three days was 256 barra, around a third of the average catch of the past five years. The average length of barra this year was 64cm, not much above the minimum legal length of 58cm, and not a single one-metre barra was caught, whereas in previous years several fish over a metre in length had been caught.

"Last year, with professional fishermen still operating in the river and catching fish for the Rockhampton community, the same number of Barra Bountry competitors caught 409 barramundi and 516 king threadfin.

"In 2014, they caught 440 barra, 667 in 2013, 669 in 2012 and in 2011 they caught 1,210 barra. That's as far back as I have looked at the results but anyone can see the worst year in at least five years has been the year when no professional net fishermen were allowed to work in the Fitzroy system.

"That proves all the claims when the net bans were imposed on local fishing families and seafood lovers are just rubbish."

Mr Harris said that expert local anglers caught far more fish than visitors, proving it was the local "hard core" anglers who would benefit from any extra fish, not tourists.

"The winning local team of two anglers caught 25 barramundi in three days. The best visiting team caught just four barra in three days - not even one fish per person per day. Local experts wanted the net bans because they will catch disproportionally more fish. Average mum and dad anglers, and tourists who don't know the local waterways, aren't going to catch many fish and that's proven by this year's results," he said.

"Barra aren't easy to catch. That's the big message out of this year's Barra Bounty. And banning professionals hasn't produced the promised bonanza of fish.

"The fishing hasn't improved, the hyped-up stories about American and Japanese tourists flocking to Rocky haven't eventuated and Rocky's not seeing an 'angling-led revival'. The net bans have bombed.

"What has happened is that 50 Queensland fishing families have had their livelihoods destroyed for no reason and the vast majority of Rocky residents can no longer eat Rocky barramundi. That's what you call a lose-lose result," Mr Harris said.

"And for that debacle, you can blame local angling lobbyists and Bill Byrne MP."