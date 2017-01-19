Would you like to see my boobies?

WITH a group of friends, we spent a most enjoyable week's holiday on Norfolk Island. As well as the many interesting places to visit, in my free time I tried to go to as many bird habitats as I could.

One tour that interested me was a walk from the top of the highest point on the island, down through the bush to the bottom, accompanied by a local guide who was very knowledgeable about the birds and the plants we came across.

Only two of us signed up for the walk that day which suited us fine.

There were quite a few different birds including the beautiful Scarlet Robins and the very active Grey Fantails.

When we arrived at the conclusion of the walk, our guide had drinks and scones.

The area was nicely set up for picnics and as we sat talking , I mentioned how I hoped to find as many bird areas as I could and asked if there were any birds nesting in rookeries at that time.

After a pause, she said she didn't normally do this but as I was so interested, would I like to come to her place to see her boobies.

I thought my friend was going to fall off his seat in surprise, particularly when I said, that would be great. Word association can often result in misinterpretation of meaning.

She owned a property which backed on to the steep cliffs on one corner of Norfolk, and Masked Boobies were nesting on the grassy cliff top and further down to the water. Some babies had already hatched and were quite large. Not only were these excellent subjects but so were the adult birds as they flew continuously backwards and forwards above us then zoomed down to the water below.

For me, this was one of the highlights of our stay and I thanked her most sincerely for allowing me to photograph on her property. After arriving home, I sent her copies of the photos to show my appreciation.