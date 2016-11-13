Wow, take look at Quay St progress now

An electrician shared this photo of Quay St taken this week from a vantage point above the newly opened development.

THIS spectacular view from above Quay St is matched only by a stroll down the newly opened shared space for pedestrians and one-way traffic.

This shot was captured by an electrician last week, poised on a power pole, which offered the perfect vantage point to soak in part of the $32 million Rockhampton riverbank redevelopment.

Denham St, between East and Quay Sts, also reopened for the first time in nearly 30 years on November 4.

The next stage of the development of Quay St reconstruction will start between Denham and William Sts and will be open to pedestrians only.

The photo below shows how Quay St looked in September.