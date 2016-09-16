Wreck Point community info sessions this weekend

RESIDENTS can attend community information days this weekend to give feedback about the proposed new Yeppoon Lions Wreck Point Lookout design.

Livingstone Shire Council and the Yeppoon Lions Club will hold community information days this coming Sunday and Monday.

Yeppoon Lions and Livingstone Council successfully secured $190,000 in funding from the Queensland Government to upgrade the current lookout with Lions contributing $90,000 and council contributing $100,000 to the project.

Mayor Bill Ludwig commended the vision of the Yeppoon Lions to make Wreck Point one of the most iconic lookouts on the stunning Capricorn Coast.

"Rejuvenating the Wreck Point area has long been a focus of the Yeppoon Lions and council has been working with the Club to enhance the offering to our tourists and locals alike,” Mayor Ludwig said.

"We have two of the region's best landscape architects and designers in Russell Girle and Bill Gannon assisting the steering committee to ensure a fantastic outcome for the entire community.

"The lookout is the first stage of a broader master plan that will be developed in consultation with the community that will have walkway linkages to Daniel Park and Lammermoor Beach as part of a network of pathways ultimately connecting all foreshore localities from Yeppoon to Emu Park.

"This $380,000 project would not be possible without the tremendous funding support from both the Yeppoon Lions Club and the Queensland Government, and I commend both for their generosity and shared vision” Mayor Ludwig said.

Deputy Mayor Graham Scott said the new lookout is critical infrastructure for visitors to the Capricorn Coast to visually connect with the Southern Great Barrier Reef region.

"The Wreck Point Scenic Lookout and viewing deck is on a dramatic clifftop location with uninterrupted views over the Pacific Ocean, the Keppel Islands and the Southern Great Barrier Reef,” Cr Scott said.

"The project is part of council's broader destination growth priority "Capricorn Coast Foreshore Precinct Development (from Yeppoon to Causeway Lake and Emu Park) as identified in our Capricorn Destination Tourism Plan.”

The Community Information Sessions will be held at the existing Wreck Point Lookout on Matthew Flinders Drive from 10am-2pm on Sunday and 9am-5pm on Monday.

Residents will also be able to provide feedback online through council's website.