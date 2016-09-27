WTF competitors take boatie recovery in their wake

WTF co-founder Belinda Lindel with one of her catches during the Women That Fish Barra Classic competition at the weekend.

A RESCUE mission wasn't on the agenda when the Women That Fish (WTF) hit the Fitzroy for day two of the Barra Classic, but competitors took it in their wake when a fellow boatie hit a snag.

In an effort co-founder Bel Lindel said encompassed the WTF spirit, four teams helped haul a sunken boat out of the river Saturday morning.

"All you could see was the roof and the side of the boat," Bel said.

"When we got there Kayla (a competitor) said there had been people who had gone past who ignored her, and you could clearly see there was an issue going on there. We pulled the winch line over to the boat.

"When we winched it, the whole thing went on its side and was righted, it was the best outcome we could think of really.

"It was really good sportsmanship from some of the teams in the comp, because we were there for about half an hour, which cut down on fishing time," she said.

"But that is what it is all about, values about helping people in need."

Bel said the recovery was a stand-out moment of the comp, which lured 25 female anglers and 14 male skippers take to the Fitzroy for two days of competitive angling in the competitions fifth year.

Overall champion Lisa Huff reclaimed the top spot for the fourth time, with 5.3m of barramundi caught.

But Bel said all competitors put in a massive effort to catch a total of 18 (9.25m) of barramundi on Friday, and 22 (11.45m) on Saturday.

"The barra were a bit difficult to get on the chew with the fresh in the river at the moment," Bel explained.

"It was a hard day fishing, but fish were caught."

Under the guise of the skippers, Bel said some of the teams caught a glimpse of a large crocodile soaking some rays on the bank, and a pod of about eight dolphins put on a show near Casuarina Creek.

"The Fitzroy in Rockhampton put on a great show; awesome weather, wind was just right, I saw a crocodile and dolphins... and the sunrise and sunsets spectacular," Bel said.

Bel said with competitors of all levels and ages taking part, she saw plenty of opportunity for growth as the competition she organises alongside fellow angler Shara Vanhaeren, to grow.

Taking out the first ever Vi Engle sportsmanship and encouragement award Kalana Thomas with Cheryl Grant and Captain Herbie.

Barra Classic scoreboard:

Rayozzy lures Encouragement Award

Karen Price from Primed Lines,

Angela Clement from Does my butt look big with this Barra

Tracey Chelepy from Chasin Tails

Melanie Rapley from Team Pingu

Vi Engle Memorial Sportsmanship Award

Kalana Thomas from Barra Thunder Down Under

Secret Length - Friday: 61cm Helen Abdy from Keepin It Reel

Secret Length - Saturday: 63cm Karen Price from Primed Lines

Friday's Biggest Barra: 82cm Cheryl Grant from Reel Chicks

Friday's Secret Spot Bait and Tackle Smallest Barra: 38cm Jess Manns from Hooked Up

Saturday's Biggest Barra: 89cm Melanie Rapley from Team Pingu

Saturday's Secret Spot Bait and Tackle Smallest Barra: 33cm Cindy Meyers from Primed Lines

WTF Award Friday: Sandra Donovan from Chicks that Flick

WTF Award Saturday: Cheryl Grant from Reel Chicks

Early Bird prize: Lisa Huff from Crazy Fish

Barra selfie: Chrissie Arnold from Quitchabitchin

Fusion Photos stereo prize: Kayla Hindley from Barradise

Biggest other species (overall): Becky De Haas from Chicks that Flick - 1.02mtrs King Salmon

Team of 1 Winner: Crazy Fish - Lisa Huff with 11 barra - 5.03mtrs

Team of 1 Runner Up: Chasin Tails Tracey Chelepy with 3 barra - 1.93mtrs

Team of 2 Winner: Hooked Up - Jess & Vicki Manns with 4 barra - 1.92mtrs

Team of 2 Runner Up: Quitchabitchin Shara Vanhaeren & Christine Arnold - with 4 barra - 1.83mtrs

Team of 3 Winner: Primed Lines - Cindy, Karen & Shaye with 9 barra - 4.88mtrs Team of 3 Runner Up - Keepin It Reel Jodie, Toni & Helen with 5 barra - 2.68mtrs

Champion Overall Team: Crazy Fish - Lisa Huff - 5.03mtrs

Champion Overall Runner Up: Primed Lines - Cindy, Karen & Shaye - 4.88mtrs Champion Angler - Lisa Huff from Crazy Fish - 5.03mtrs

Champion Anger Runner Up: Cindy Meyers from Primed Lines - 2.53mtrs

Friday's Total Fish and Length: 18 barra 9.25 mtrs

Saturday's Total Fish And Length: 22 barra 11.45 mtrs

Total Fish For Weekend: 40 barra 20.7mtrs

Biggest overall species: (King salmon) 102cm Becky De Haas Chicks that Flick

Trophies kindly Donated by: High Risk Solutions