Yaamba bushfire considered 'suspicious'

Melanie Plane
| 9th Nov 2016 12:59 PM
Bushfire in scrub at the end of Searle St in Maryborough. Firefighters backburn long grass behind the Ergon depot to contain the fire.
Bushfire in scrub at the end of Searle St in Maryborough. Firefighters backburn long grass behind the Ergon depot to contain the fire. Alistair Brightman

UPDATE 1.15PM: POLICE have been called to attend a grass fire north of Rockhampton after it was deemed 'suspicious' by fire officials.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed three crews are on scene at the blaze on Flood Rd, Yaamba, which is just off the Bruce Hwy, about 10km from The Caves turn-off.

"When crews arrived there was a large amount of smoke in the area," the spokeswoman said.

"They are using high pressure hoses on one side of the fire.

"Large amounts of smoke are affecting the Bruce Hwy."

Fire crews are working in tough, hot conditions at the scene with Yaamba currently at 33 degrees, 31% humidity and with winds of 18km/hr.

BREAKING 12.30PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Rural Fire crews are responding to reports of a large bushfire north of Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggest a fire has started in bushland beside the Bruce Hwy, between The Caves and Yaamba.

According to the Rural Fire Service's current incidents map, the fire is located near the intersection of Rossmoya Rd and Yaamba Rd (Bruce Hwy) and started just after 12.20pm.

One crew has arrived at the scene with more on the way.

The fire comes just days after QFES officials put all planned controlled burns in the region on hold due to hot, dry, windy conditions.

Residents in the area are urged to drive to the conditions, close windows and doors and keep respiratory medication close by.

If your property is under threat please call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Topics:  bush fire fire queensland fire and emergency services queensland rural fire

Yaamba bushfire considered 'suspicious'

Bushfire in scrub at the end of Searle St in Maryborough. Firefighters backburn long grass behind the Ergon depot to contain the fire.

Bush fire starts north of Rocky

