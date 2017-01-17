YEPPOON ALERT: Multiple deadly box jellyfish sighted

The jellyfish, with tentacles that can reach 10 feet (3 meters) long, has a sting that is so excruciating that many victims go into shock and drown and those who make it out of the water often die from the venom, which quickly attacks the heart and nervous system.

BOATING and Fisheries Patrol are erecting warning signs around Rosslyn Bay harbour this morning after two box jellyfish were spotted in the water.

Yeppoon Coast Guard commander Arthur Hunt said the jellyfish were seen yesterday.

It is understood they were floating under the pontoon lights, and were spotted again last night.

When people talk about the "box” jellyfish they commonly refer to the species Chironex fleckeri.

They produce extremely potent venom, which can be quickly fatal to humans.

Mr Hunt said he had been advised the immediate first aid treatment for a sting is hot water.

It is important to ring 000 immediately if stung by a box jellyfish.