Yeppoon artist's work ethic is inspirational

IF YOU were to look at the amount of artwork Maaret Sinkko has completed in the past few months, you'd think she was a robot, or someone who doesn't like sleep.

The Yeppoon artist has completed more than 40 plein air paintings of the region for one solo exhibition, finished five paintings that tell a story, worked on a special piece to send to America and finished a two-year project of 1400 prints for a local book.

Artworks for Maaret Sinko's solo exhibition at the Rockhampton Art Gallery \"The Twilight of thought and sensation\" October 29- January 22. Kerri-Anne Mesner

All this while raising a young child and working full time.

Even she can joke that #sleepisoptional when she talked with The Bulletin recently.

Sinkko said she put in her submission to have her first solo exhibition in Rockhampton at the art gallery last year and then she started working full time again in April.

Sinkko was inspired by the tragically heroic story of Australian tonalist painter Clarice Beckett. Unmarried and encumbered by parents in poor health, Beckett sought inspiration in her local landscape and surrounds in the twilight hours afforded to her.

"I realised the time I have is straight after work, 4.30pm to 6.30pm, which is twilight. So I decided I would paint twilight.”

She said the whole en plein air experiment was about seeing what would happen if you had to paint very quickly.

Sounds easy, right?

When Sinkko first started painting for this exhibition, it would take her two hours to complete one piece. Now, she's got her style down pat to be able to complete four pieces in that time.

The "The Twilight of thought and sensation” exhibition will be at the Rockhampton Art Gallery from October 29 to January 22.

Sinkko said she ended up going back to a number of locations in the region a couple of times while working on this exhibition, including to repaint the old stone pitch wall under the old bridge.

"I was infatuated with that stone wall,” she said.

"I did four or five paintings of it.”

While she was working on the exhibition for the Rockhampton Art Gallery, Sinkko was also working on five other paintings for an exhibition in Brisbane.

"It's about Yeppoon,” she explained. "People come and go from this town pretty quickly, pretty much like the moon does.”

Works by Maaret Sinkko in 2016 Kerri-Anne Mesner

Sinkko was inspired by a neighbour, a qualified accountant, who had to leave town due to the lack of work.

"I went and documented her departure,” she said.

Sinkko said this neighbour had a house in another state she had to sell, thousands she owed in legal bills and a three-year-old child.

On top of all that, Sinkko finished off 1400 prints for a reprint of the book 'A Modest Proposal' being put together by Rockhampton printmaker Derek Lamb.

Plus, she has been working on an Artist Book piece that will be exhibited in New York next month with seven other Australian artists.

As for next year, she hopes to secure her own solo exhibition in the Big Apple.