Yeppoon comes to life with Pinefest celebrations

THE streets of Yeppoon were alive with colour, music and excitement as the Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest celebrations flooded town.

The Coal Train Grand Street Parade drew out a crowd in the thousands, as spectators marvelled at a seemingly endless stream of floats along the main street.

But for Yeppoon Lions Club president Don Knowles, this was just one facet of an overwhelming success/

"The ball was incredibly well supported and the biggest thing about the ball was the fact that the three ambassadors who entered the quest raised over $35,000 and that was just an incredible effort,” Mr Knowles said of the previous night's celebrations.

Kaitlyn Buttinshaw raised more than $16,000 to be named Pinefest Ambassador Charity Winner, and the Pinefest Ambassador Quest Winner was Rachel Wilson.

Both ladies took pride and place on their respective floats in the paprade.

Livingstone Shire Citizen of the Year and Yeppoon Lions first vice president Glen Alexander said in his capacity as judge, he was astounded by the quality and level of community involvement in the whole parade.

"It's been the first time where we have had to send floats off when we have come back to the start of the parade and there was still floats leaving,” he said.

"All up one street and down the other, and well supported by everyone too; young kids, families groups we hadn't seen before, so it was very well done,” Mr Knowles added.